News Live: US will 'enforce the sanctions' against Iran, says Mike Pompeo

Aug 06, 2018 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indonesia quake kills 82, hundreds injured: official
A powerful quake on the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok has killed 82 and left hundreds wounded, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said early today, with thousands of buildings damaged.
Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls its envoy over 'interference'
Saudi Arabia announced early today it was expelling the Canadian ambassador and had recalled its envoy while freezing business ties with Ottawa, over what it called "interference" in its internal affairs.
JUST IN | The US will "enforce the sanctions" against Iran, reports AFP quoting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.