Oct 03, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: US terminating 1955 'Treaty of Amity' with Iran, say reports

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 03, 08:56 PM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 07:47 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | An International Court of Justice will hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case from February 18 to 21.

  • Oct 03, 08:16 PM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 07:48 PM (IST)

    A Congress delegation will meet the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) at October 3 at 12 pm over the Rafale deal, according to a tweet by ANI.

  • Oct 03, 07:33 PM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 06:39 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has liberalized the rules for public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to borrow overseas. They are now allowed to raise External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) from all recognized lenders under the automatic route. Oil companies may raise these ECBs for working capital with a mininmum average maturity of three to five years, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.

  • Oct 03, 06:29 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Masoor dal and Chana will also be set at Rs 4,475 and  Rs 4620 for 100 kg respectively, its cost of production being Rs 2532 and Rs 2637 per 100 kg respectively. Farmers will be able to get Rs 62,635 crore after this move.

  • Oct 03, 06:16 PM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 06:16 PM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 05:24 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | According to an ET Now report, the MSP of wheat has been hiked to Rs 1,840 per 100 kg for 2018-19.

  • Oct 03, 05:22 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The cabinet has approved a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops. The cost of production of wheat being 866 per 100 kg.

  • Oct 03, 04:16 PM (IST)

    There is chaos everywhere because of BJP's rule. Yet, Congress has not learnt any lesson from the past. They are losing state by state. Congress always tries to defeat its partners rather than trying to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Mayawati has said, lashing out at Congress.

  • Oct 03, 04:13 PM (IST)

    "Congress may be scared of giving tickets to Muslim candidates because of BJP, but we can not do that. That is how we are different from others," Mayawati has said.

  • Oct 03, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi want Congress and BSP alliance in some states for the upcoming Assembly elections and after that, during the Lok Sabha polls. I feel that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's intentions for the Congress-BSP alliance are honest. However, some Congress leaders are sabotaging this: Mayawati on BSP’s alliance with Congress

  • Oct 03, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Leaders like Digvijaya Singh don’t want Congress-BSP alliance, says Mayawati

    Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish well for a Congress-BSP alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has said, according to news agency ANI.

    They are afraid of agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), she said.

  • Oct 03, 03:39 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H Arnold and the other half jointly to George P Smith and Sir Gregory P Winter. 

  • Oct 03, 03:09 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Centre extends the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and its eight police station areas bordering Assam by another six months, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 03, 02:53 PM (IST)

    NCLT admits ICICI Bank's insolvency plea against Gitanjali Gems 

    JUST IN | NCLT admits ICICI Bank's insolvency plea against Gitanjali Gems, sources tell Moneycontrol. ICICI Bank is seeking Rs 608 crore as financial creditor. The company owes a consortium Rs 5,980 crore.

  • Oct 03, 02:47 PM (IST)

    World Court orders US to ensure Iran sanctions don't hit humanitarian aid

    JUST IN | World Court, the highest United Nations tribunal, orders the United States to ensure Iran sanctions don't hit humanitarian aid, reports Reuters.

  • Oct 03, 02:14 PM (IST)

    The government took a bold step and bought 36 Rafale aircraft. A high performance, high-tech aircraft has been to the given to the air force to offset the capability of the adversary, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

  • Oct 03, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Air Chief Marshal dubs Rafale aircraft as game-changer for subcontinent

    We had reached an impasse. We had three options, first was either to wait for something to happen, withdraw RFP or do an emergency purchase. We did an emergency purchase. Both Rafale and S-400 deal is a booster deal for the air force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa tells ANI on Rafale deal.

  • Oct 03, 01:07 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Instagram users worldwide are reporting that the social media platform is down. 

  • Oct 03, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Climate and calamity are directly related to culture; if the climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented. When I say ‘Sabka Saath,’ I also include nature in it: PM Modi. 

  • Oct 03, 12:45 PM (IST)

    When I say, ‘Sab ka Saath,’ I also include nature in it: PM Modi. 

  • Oct 03, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Concern for the climate needs to be a part of our culture or else we cannot escape calamity: PM Modi. 

  • Oct 03, 12:43 PM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 12:40 PM (IST)

    This award is a result of India's 1.25 billion strong population: PM Modi. 

  • Oct 03, 12:38 PM (IST)

    The Award is an honour for the adivasis, fishermen, and farmers of our country: PM Modi. 

  • Oct 03, 12:38 PM (IST)

    It's a great honor that this award is being given here in India itself, says PM Modi.

  • Oct 03, 12:37 PM (IST)

    PM Modi thanks Indian citizens to be committed to saving the environment. 

