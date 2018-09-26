News LIVE: US President Trump says China 'attempting to interfere' with 2018 US elections

Live now
Sep 26, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Protesters vandalise govt buses, stop trains during 12-hour statewide bandh in West Bengal
Bill Cosby, in cuffs, imprisoned for up to 10 years for sexual assault
Oil prices drop, Brent moves further away from 4-year high
US-China trade war dims Asia's 2019 growth outlook: ADB
PNB fraud: Nirav Modi gets one month to file reply to ED plea
JUST IN | US President Donald Trump tells world leaders that China 'attempting to interfere' with 2018 US midterm elections, due to opposition to US trade policy, according to a tweet from AP.
JUST IN | The total value of imports of these items in the year 2017-18 was about Rs 86000 Crore.
JUST IN | The customs duty on air conditioners, household refrigerators and washing machines less than 10 kg has been hiked from 10 percent to 20 percent. The customs duty on bath, shower bath, sinks, wash basin, plastics and speakers has been raised from 10 percent to 15 percent.
JUST IN | Jet Airways defaults on salary payments once again, according to Economic Times report.
JUST IN | The Central Government has taken tariff measures, by way of increase in the basic customs duty, to curb import of certain imported items. These changes aim at narrowing the current account deficit (CAD).
JUST IN | The State Bank of India (SBI) got ECCB nod for divestment Of four percent stake in SBI General Insurance. The deal under consideration will be a total of Rs 481.7 crore, with the divestment of stake will be toward Axis AIF and Premji Invest.
Telecom Minister says he expects the new Telecom Policy to attract $100 bn investment.
Union Minister of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Prasad Shankar says that Aadhaar is a way of empowering people.
FM Jaitley says that the verdict is a great step forward for using technology for development.
"Congress cuts a very sorry figure here, they introduced the idea but they did not know what to do with it," says FM Arun Jaitley.
Everyone who has been criticizing Aadhaar should understand that they cannot defy technology. Mainstream should accept changes, one can understand the fringe being against, says FM Jaitley.
The National Digital Communications Policy-2018 aims at providing 1 Gbps connectivity to all gram panchayats by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022.
The Supreme Court has also upheld the fact that Aadhaar is a money bill, says FM Jaitley.
"You can't defy technology. You can't ignore it," says FM Jaitley.
FM Jaitley says that the Supreme Court has held Aadhaar to be constitutionally valid.
FM Jaitley says that by ensuring that there are no duplicate or fake identities or beneficiaries benefiting from schemes, the government saves nearly Rs 90,000 crore every year.
In response to the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar, FM Jaitley says that the acceptance of the concept of Aadhaar is a welcomed decision.
Sinha adds that the new policy will help telecom companies attract new investments.
Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha says that the new telecom policy aims at providing broadband connectivity to all.
The Union Cabinet approves increasing of government ownership in Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and change in the existing structure with transitional plan, says FM Jaitley.