Sep 20, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: US oil prices climb amid drop in stockpiles, strong gasoline demand

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important

highlights

  • Sep 20, 07:43 AM (IST)

    US Catholic Church plans hotline for complaints of abuse by bishops

    US Catholic Church plans hotline for complaints of abuse by bishops, reports Reuters. The hotline was one of several moves unveiled on Wednesday by bishops to try to rebuild trust in the US church hierarchy after recent allegations that bishops had abused children and covered up decades of sex crimes by priests.

  • Sep 20, 07:41 AM (IST)

    US oil prices climb amid drop in stockpiles, strong gasoline demand

    US oil prices extended gains on Thursday amid another drawdown in US crude inventories and strong local gasoline demand, while signs OPEC may not raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran also buoyed markets, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 20, 07:40 AM (IST)

    59% of all terrorist attacks in 2017 in 5 Asian countries: Report

    Almost 59 percent of all terrorist attacks in 2017 took place in five Asian countries, including India and Pakistan, a US report said Thursday. The other three countries include Afghanistan, Iraq and the Philippines, reports PTI.
     

  • Sep 20, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important.

