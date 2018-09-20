News LIVE: US oil prices climb amid drop in stockpiles, strong gasoline demand

Live now
Sep 20, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
US Catholic Church plans hotline for complaints of abuse by bishops, reports Reuters. The hotline was one of several moves unveiled on Wednesday by bishops to try to rebuild trust in the US church hierarchy after recent allegations that bishops had abused children and covered up decades of sex crimes by priests.
US oil prices extended gains on Thursday amid another drawdown in US crude inventories and strong local gasoline demand, while signs OPEC may not raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran also buoyed markets, reports Reuters.
Almost 59 percent of all terrorist attacks in 2017 took place in five Asian countries, including India and Pakistan, a US report said Thursday. The other three countries include Afghanistan, Iraq and the Philippines, reports PTI.
