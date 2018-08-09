News Live: US hits Russia with sanctions over nerve agent attack in Britain

Live now
Aug 09, 2018 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
SIT arrests 1 more person in Gauri Lankesh murder case
Mazda, Suzuki cheated on mileage and emissions tests: Nikkei
Trade tensions torpedo oil, US sanctions hammer Russian rouble
US hits Russia with sanctions over nerve agent attack in Britain
Gauri Lankesh murder case update: The SIT investigating the Gauri Lankesh murder case has arrested one more person from Belgavi, Karnataka, in connection with the murder, reports CNN News18. They have also taken in two more people in for interrogation. The person arrested is said to be a hotel owner from Belgavi. Prime accused Parashuram Waghmare is believed to have undergone firearms training in the forests of this north Karnataka district (Belgavi). With one more arrest, the total number of people arrested so far in connection with the murder is 12.
Mazda Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the latest in a series of compliance scandals in Japan's auto sector, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the US-Sino trade conflict torpedoed oil prices, while the Russian rouble tumbled as the US slapped fresh sanctions on the country.
The United States said it was imposing new sanctions on Russia over Moscow's involvement in the use of a "lethal" nerve agent in the attempted killing of a former spy in Britain, reported PTI. The State Department said the sanctions were in response to "the use of a 'Novichok' nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal" -- who was a double agent -- and his daughter Yulia in March.
