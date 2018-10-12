News LIVE: US envoy to hold talks with India regarding oil import from Iran

Live now
Oct 12, 2018
highlights
JUST IN | Income Tax department raids Andhra Pradesh TDP lawmaker CM Ramesh's houses, other locations, reports ANI. CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects. Raid is also going on at his partners in Rithwik Projects.
Opinion | Why a rebound in Indian markets is some time away
Murphy's law has struck emerging markets in 2018: all that could go wrong is going wrong.
As part of its pressure campaign against Beijing, the Trump administration has announced measures to prevent export of nuclear technology to China, alleging that it has been trying to illicitly acquire sensitive American technologies, reports PTI.
A top US envoy on Iran is headed to India this week for talks ahead of the November 4 deadline set by the President Donald Trump administration for countries to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero, reports PTI. In addition to India, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will be travelling to Europe to further discuss US foreign policy toward Iran.
Oil prices steadied on October 12 after a market rout driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, reports Reuters.
Trade talks between the United States and the European Union have been "sensible" and don't point to a trade war, reports Reuters quotingGermany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.