you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 12, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: US envoy to hold talks with India regarding oil import from Iran

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 12, 09:31 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Income Tax department raids Andhra Pradesh TDP lawmaker CM Ramesh's houses, other locations, reports ANI. CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects. Raid is also going on at his partners in Rithwik Projects. 

  • Oct 12, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Opinion | Why a rebound in Indian markets is some time away

    Murphy's law has struck emerging markets in 2018: all that could go wrong is going wrong.
  • Oct 12, 07:39 AM (IST)
    US announces measures to prevent nuclear technology exports to China

    As part of its pressure campaign against Beijing, the Trump administration has announced measures to prevent export of nuclear technology to China, alleging that it has been trying to illicitly acquire sensitive American technologies, reports PTI.

  • Oct 12, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Top US envoy to hold talks with India, European nations regarding oil import from Iran

    A top US envoy on Iran is headed to India this week for talks ahead of the November 4 deadline set by the President Donald Trump administration for countries to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero, reports PTI. In addition to India, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will be travelling to Europe to further discuss US foreign policy toward Iran.
     

  • Oct 12, 07:35 AM (IST)

    Oil prices hold ground, but set for 4 percent weekly fall
    Oil prices steadied on October 12 after a market rout driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, reports Reuters.

  • Oct 12, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Talks between EU, US don't point to trade war - Germany's Scholz

    Trade talks between the United States and the European Union have been "sensible" and don't point to a trade war, reports Reuters quotingGermany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

  • Oct 12, 07:28 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

