Aug 02, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: US Congress seeks to strengthen defence partnership with India 

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

  • Aug 02, 07:52 AM (IST)

    Delhi: An encounter is underway between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang, in Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot.

  • Aug 02, 07:46 AM (IST)

    US lawmakers demand firms do more to fight fake social media
     

    US lawmakers demanded that technology firms do more to fight "shocking" foreign efforts to influence US politics, a day after Facebook Inc identified a new influence campaign tied to November's elections and despite President Donald Trump's denunciation of the issue as a "hoax". (Reuters)

  • Aug 02, 07:44 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 07:42 AM (IST)

    China to join naval war games off Australia despite strained ties

    China's navy will join 26 countries in military exercises off Australia's north coast this month, but not live-fire drills, reports Reuters

  • Aug 02, 07:39 AM (IST)


    US Congress seeks to strengthen defence partnership with India

    The United States Congress has passed the $716 billion defence spending bill which, among its many provisions, seeks to strengthen and enhance the country's defence partnership with India. PTI
     

  • Aug 02, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

