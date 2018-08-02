News Live: US Congress seeks to strengthen defence partnership with India 

Live now
Aug 02, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Delhi: An encounter is underway between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang, in Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot.
US lawmakers demand firms do more to fight fake social media
US lawmakers demanded that technology firms do more to fight "shocking" foreign efforts to influence US politics, a day after Facebook Inc identified a new influence campaign tied to November's elections and despite President Donald Trump's denunciation of the issue as a "hoax". (Reuters)
China to join naval war games off Australia despite strained ties
China's navy will join 26 countries in military exercises off Australia's north coast this month, but not live-fire drills, reports Reuters.
US Congress seeks to strengthen defence partnership with India
The United States Congress has passed the $716 billion defence spending bill which, among its many provisions, seeks to strengthen and enhance the country's defence partnership with India. PTI
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.