News LIVE: United States hits back at UN top court ruling on 'meritless' Iran sanctions, say reports

Live now
Oct 03, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
JUST IN | According to an ET Now report, the MSP of wheat has been hiked to Rs 1,840 per 100 kg for 2018-19.
NCLT admits ICICI Bank's insolvency plea against Gitanjali Gems
World Court orders US to ensure Iran sanctions don't hit humanitarian aid
Air Chief Marshal dubs Rafale aircraft as game-changer for subcontinent
Ayyappa devotees to file review petition against Sabarimala verdict
Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the new CJI
Rupee opens at a record low of 73.24/dollar
PM Modi, UN chief discuss issues important for global peace
After USMCA Trump hopeful of trade deal with China, EU
Oil prices dip on rising US supply, but Iran sanctions still loom
JUST IN | The cabinet has approved a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops. The cost of production of wheat being 866 per 100 kg.
JUST IN | Masoor dal and Chana will also be set at Rs 4,475 and Rs 4620 for 100 kg respectively, its cost of production being Rs 2532 and Rs 2637 per 100 kg respectively. Farmers will be able to get Rs 62,635 crore after this move.
JUST IN | According to an ET Now report, the MSP of wheat has been hiked to Rs 1,840 per 100 kg for 2018-19.
There is chaos everywhere because of BJP's rule. Yet, Congress has not learnt any lesson from the past. They are losing state by state. Congress always tries to defeat its partners rather than trying to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Mayawati has said, lashing out at Congress.
"Congress may be scared of giving tickets to Muslim candidates because of BJP, but we can not do that. That is how we are different from others," Mayawati has said.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi want Congress and BSP alliance in some states for the upcoming Assembly elections and after that, during the Lok Sabha polls. I feel that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's intentions for the Congress-BSP alliance are honest. However, some Congress leaders are sabotaging this: Mayawati on BSP’s alliance with Congress
Leaders like Digvijaya Singh don’t want Congress-BSP alliance, says Mayawati
Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish well for a Congress-BSP alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has said, according to news agency ANI.
They are afraid of agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), she said.
JUST IN | The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H Arnold and the other half jointly to George P Smith and Sir Gregory P Winter.
JUST IN | The Centre extends the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and its eight police station areas bordering Assam by another six months, reports ANI.
NCLT admits ICICI Bank's insolvency plea against Gitanjali Gems
JUST IN | NCLT admits ICICI Bank's insolvency plea against Gitanjali Gems, sources tell Moneycontrol. ICICI Bank is seeking Rs 608 crore as financial creditor. The company owes a consortium Rs 5,980 crore.
World Court orders US to ensure Iran sanctions don't hit humanitarian aid
JUST IN | World Court, the highest United Nations tribunal, orders the United States to ensure Iran sanctions don't hit humanitarian aid, reports Reuters.
The government took a bold step and bought 36 Rafale aircraft. A high performance, high-tech aircraft has been to the given to the air force to offset the capability of the adversary, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.
Air Chief Marshal dubs Rafale aircraft as game-changer for subcontinent
We had reached an impasse. We had three options, first was either to wait for something to happen, withdraw RFP or do an emergency purchase. We did an emergency purchase. Both Rafale and S-400 deal is a booster deal for the air force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa tells ANI on Rafale deal.
JUST IN | Instagram users worldwide are reporting that the social media platform is down.
Climate and calamity are directly related to culture; if the climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented. When I say ‘Sabka Saath,’ I also include nature in it: PM Modi.
When I say, ‘Sab ka Saath,’ I also include nature in it: PM Modi.
Concern for the climate needs to be a part of our culture or else we cannot escape calamity: PM Modi.
This award is a result of India's 1.25 billion strong population: PM Modi.
The Award is an honour for the adivasis, fishermen, and farmers of our country: PM Modi.
It's a great honor that this award is being given here in India itself, says PM Modi.
PM Modi thanks Indian citizens to be committed to saving the environment.
Indians are committed towards saving the environment: PM Modi.
Sabarimala verdict: The Kerala government will not file a review petition on Sabarimala verdict. We will ensure facilities and protection to women devotees visiting Sabarimala, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells ANI.
JUST IN | PM Modi receives United Nations Champions of the Earth award.