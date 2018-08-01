News Live: Union Cabinet approves IDBI-LIC deal

Live now
Aug 01, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Cabinet approves bringing the SC/ST prevention of atrocities Bill during monsoon session of the parliament amid the deadline set by LJP(Lok Janshakti Party) and Dalit organisations, reports ANI.
Delhi: Fire breaks out at a cold storage near Britannia Chowk, reports ANI. Thirty fire tenders are present at the spot.
The Union Cabinet gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9, reports PTI quoting a top government source.
JUST IN | Telecom regulator TRAI recommends spectrum auction at reduced rates in key spectrum bands; suggests norms for 5G radiowaves.
JUST IN | Union Cabinet gives nod to a bill to restore original provisions of Dalit atrocity law, overturning court verdict, reports PTI.
RBI Policy: MPC hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday increased its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent, but kept its policy stance unchanged at 'neutral'.
JUST IN | Cabinet approves the LIC-IDBI deal.
Sunanda Pushkar Case: Delhi's Patiala House Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad, directs him to furnish a fixed deposit receipt (and not Flight Data Recorder as reported earlier. error regretted) of Rs 2 lakh before it, which shall be refunded after his return, reports ANI.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files chargesheet against journalist Upender Rai and four others in Delhi's Patiala House Court, court to take cognisance on 6th August, reports ANI.
JUST IN | M&M July auto sales are up 13% at 47,199 units, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | Colgate Chairman Vinod Nambiar resigns effective September 1, reports CNBC TV18.
Maratha reservation protest: Protesters block Pune-Solapur highway.
Assam NRC issue update: 'Illegal Migrants' are not Bangladeshis, says a Bangladesh minister on NRC issue. Speaking to CNN-News18, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul-Haque Inu said, “This is an internal issue for Assam and India, Bangladesh has nothing to do with it.”
JUST IN | US President Donald Trump says Iran may speak with US 'pretty soon', reports AFP.
The Trump administration plans to propose slapping a 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10 percent, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.
Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
Apple Inc sales led by the pricey iPhone X pushed quarterly results far beyond Wall Street targets on Tuesday, with subscriptions from App Store, Apple Music and iCloud services bolstering business.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.