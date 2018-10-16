News LIVE: UN human rights chief calls to lift Saudi 'immunity' over Khashoggi

Live now
Oct 16, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Country's second largest software services company Infosys has reported 13.8 percent sequential growth in second quarter consolidated profit to Rs 4,110 crore.
Govt hikes GPF interest rate to 8 percent for Oct-Dec quarter
The government has increased the rate of interest for General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related schemes by 0.4 percentage points to 8 percent for the October-December quarter. The rate is in line with that for Public Provident Fund. The interest rate on GPF was 7.6 percent for the July-September quarter of 2018-19. (PTI)
UN rights chief calls to lift Saudi 'immunity' over Khashoggi
The UN human rights chief called Tuesday for the lifting of the immunity of officials who might be involved in the disappearance of a Saudi Arabian journalist at the kingdom's consulate in Turkey.
"In view of the seriousness of the situation surrounding the disappearance of Mr. (Jamal) Khashoggi, I believe the inviolability or immunity of the relevant premises and officials bestowed by treaties such as the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations should be waived immediately," rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement. (PTI)
Audi to pay 800 million euro fine in Germany over diesel cheating
Volkswagen said Tuesday its subsidiary Audi would not contest an 800-million-euro (USD 927 million) fine issued by German prosecutors over "deviations from regulatory requirements" in diesel engines. (PTI)
JUST IN | Piramal Enterprises is mulling a $1 billion contract drug unit sale, sources told CNBC-TV18. Piramal is sending out marketing documents to potential buyers. It has drawn interest from PE funds and US firms.
BREAKING: The Uttar Pradesh government has passed the resolution to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, ahead of the Kumbh Mela. Yogi Adityanath has received critique from the opposition parties.
JUST IN | Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited gurudwara Data Bandi Chhor in Gwalior. Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath were also present.
JUST IN | "We will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands. The government will ensure facilities to devotees to go to the Sabarimala Temple and offer prayers. The government will not submit a review petition. We've said in court that we'll implement the order," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. (ANI)
IT companies file lawsuit against US immigration agency over shorter duration of H1B visas
An IT advocacy group representing more than 1,000 small IT companies mostly run by Indian-Americans has filed a lawsuit against the US immigration agency for issuing H-1B visas for shorter than three years durations.
The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (PTI)
India attracted $22 bn of FDI flows in first half of 2018: UN report
A UN report states that the global foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped by 41 percent in the first half of 2018 due to tax reforms carried out by the Trump administration, but India attracted $22 billion in FDI flows in the same period.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday in its 'Investment Trends Monitor' report that in South Asia, India attracted USD 22 billion of FDI flows, contributing to the subregion's 13 percent rise in FDI in the first half of the year. (PTI)
Annual US budget deficit hits $779 bn, highest since 2012: US Treasury
The US budget deficit hit $779 billion in the fiscal year ending September 30, the highest since 2012, reports PTI. It was $113 billion more than in the prior year, the Treasury announced on October 15.
EU's Tusk says 'let's not give up' on Brexit, but warns of no deal
European Council President Donald Tusk said on October 15 that the 27 states remaining in the bloc after Britain leaves must be ready for a no-deal Brexit, a scenario he said was 'more likely than ever before', reports Reuters.
Terrorists attack CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 jawans injured
JUST IN | Terrorists attack CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, two soldiers are injured, reports NDTV. Voting is underway for the fourth phase of urban local body polls. As a result, high-speed mobile internet services are suspended in South and central Kashmir including Srinagar.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer: Report
Billionaire Paul Allen, who founded US software giant Microsoft with Bill Gates in the 1970s, died on October 15 after his latest battle with cancer. He was 65.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.