Sep 12, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: UK Judge reserves verdict on Vijay Mallya extradition case to December 10

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 12, 09:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Taj Mansingh was leased to Taj For 33 years in 1978; with the lease to have expired, according to media reports. This was to be followed by the auction of the property, but it faced delays due to the to eligibility norms criteria set by NMDC. The hotel is still run by Tata Group’s Indian Hotels. Both ITC & Tata Group declined 

  • Sep 12, 08:56 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 08:38 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 08:01 PM (IST)

    Watch Ben Bernanke, Tim Geithner and Hank Paulson discuss the financial crisis, 10 years later

    Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and New York Fed President Timothy Geithner, all officials during the financial crisis, talked Wednesday to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on the 10th anniversary of the ordeal.
  • Sep 12, 07:51 PM (IST)

    A UK court reserves its verdict on the extradition of Vijay Mallya till December 10.

  • Sep 12, 06:59 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Finance  Minisiter Arun Jaitley stated that he never gave an appointment to meet Vijay Mallya since 2014. In a Facebook post, Jaitley recalls Mallya, who was also a Rajya Sabha member at the time, was expecting to speak with him in the Upper House. Jaitley said that in this brief encounter, he told Mallya,“there was no point talking to me and he must make offers to his bankers.”   
     

  • Sep 12, 05:49 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 05:46 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Manufacturing growth was at seven percent as compared to 6.9 percent MoM

  • Sep 12, 05:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Food price inflation at stood at 0.29 percent, as compared to 1.37 percent (MoM), while housing inflation stood at 7.59 percent, as compared to 8.3 percent (MoM)

  • Sep 12, 05:39 PM (IST)

    August CPI inflation at 3.69% vs 4.11% in July
    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of August stood at 3.69 percent, as compared to 4.11 percent rise in July.

  • Sep 12, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | India's index of industrial production (IIP) rose by 6.6 percent in July, as compared to the 6.9 percent increase it saw in June (MoM).

  • Sep 12, 05:06 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 05:06 PM (IST)

    The Kerala Police have summoned Bishop Franco Mulakkal on September 19 in connection with the alleged rape of a nun, according to a tweet by ANI.

  • Sep 12, 03:44 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Cabinet approves increasing ethanol prices by 25%,new procurement policy to ensure MSP

    JUST IN | Cabinet approves new procurement policy to ensure MSP to farmers, reports CNBC TV18. Cabinet has also approved increasing ethanol prices by up to 25 percent. 

  • Sep 12, 12:28 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 12:17 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi High Court refuses to issue directions to Centre on a PIL seeking regulation of fix fair price of petrol and diesel, reports ANI. Court says it can't interfere in policy matter involving larger economic issues.

  • Sep 12, 10:56 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to the former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi and his brothers in Agusta Westland case filed by Enforcement Directorate, reports ANI. Other accused who did not appear including Carlo Gerosa,GR Heshke have not been granted bail.

  • Sep 12, 10:55 AM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 10:55 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hits parts of Assam, reports ANI.
     

  • Sep 12, 09:30 AM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Indian rupee inches towards 73/USD; hits record low 72.91/USD

    After a gap down opening the rupee slipped further to all-time low of 72.91 per dollar. It opened 11 paise lower at 72.80 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.
  • Sep 12, 08:06 AM (IST)

    J&K's local body election may be deferred to January: Report

    Jammu and Kashmir local body elections may be deferred to January after PDP, National Conference boycott, reports NDTV.

  • Sep 12, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Petrol is selling at Rs 88.26/litre in Mumbai, Rs 80.87 in Delhi

    In Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel is selling Rs 88.26/litre and Rs 77.47/litre, respectively, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, the petrol price hike pushed the price of petrol in the national capital to Rs 80.87/litre. Diesel touched a fresh high of Rs 72.97 a litre.

  • Sep 12, 07:38 AM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Oil prices rise on lower US crude inventories, looming Iran sanctions

    Oil prices rise after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fuelled expectations of a tightening market, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 12, 07:36 AM (IST)

    First 2+2 Dialogue 'defining moment' for Indo-US relations: Mattis 

    The "highly successful" first 2+2 Dialogue between India and the United States was a "defining moment" and the defence co-operation between the two countries is on the right track, reports PTI quoting US Defence Secretary James Mattis.
     

  • Sep 12, 07:29 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

