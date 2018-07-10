News Live: UK health minister Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson amid Brexit row

Live now
highlights
UK health minister Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson amid Brexit row
Trump picks conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh for US Supreme Court
President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee for the US Supreme Court, reported Reuters. Kavanaugh is a conservative federal appeals court judge who survived a previous tough Senate confirmation battle and helped investigate Democratic former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
North American automakers call for NAFTA talks to resume
US, Canadian and Mexican auto industry groups have urged their governments to resume stalled efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, reported PTI. Talks to revamp the trilateral NAFTA deadlocked in February after more than six months, as Ottawa and Mexico flatly rejected Washington's calls for a five-year sunset clause on the agreement as well as steep new US-content requirements for autos.
Heavy rain brought Mumbai and its neighbouring areas to a standstill on Monday, flooding streets and badly affecting life, with nearly 90 trains on the suburban network being cancelled. The rainfall led to traffic snarls as many roads and streets in the metropolis were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.
Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to curb the growing turmoil around her leadership with the appointment of UK health secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new foreign secretary to replace Boris Johnson, reported PTI. Johnson, who dramatically stepped down earlier yesterday from his post soon after the resignation of Brexit minister David Davis, accused May of pursuing a "semi-Brexit" with proposals for post-Brexit trade that would leave Britain as a "colony" of the European Union (EU).
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.