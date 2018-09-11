App
Sep 11, 2018 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: UIDAI dismisses allegations of hacking as 'completely incorrect and irresponsible'

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Sep 11, 07:44 PM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 07:44 PM (IST)

    UIDAI dismisses allegations of hacking as 'completely incorrect and irresponsible'
    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has dismissed news reports of the alledged hacking of its Aadhaar Enrolment Software as "completely incorrect and irresponsible." It has stated that the claims "lack substance and are baseless"

  • Sep 11, 09:46 PM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 09:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Close to one million people of Catalan origin have rallied in the city of Barcelona to seek independence from Spain, according to police who spoke to AFP.

  • Sep 11, 09:13 PM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 03:59 PM (IST)

    I-T dept send notices to 9k people in Noida

    JUST IN | Income Tax department has sent notices to 9000 people in Noida who have registered properties worth Rs 30 Lakh and above in the financial year 2010-11 and not submitted the details before the IT department, reports ANI. The 9000 people have been asked for the details of their tax return.

  • Sep 11, 02:53 PM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Telangana: Ten people killed and more than 20 people injured in state-run RTC bus accident near Kondaagattu, today. All the injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals, reports ANI.

  • Sep 11, 12:36 PM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Antigua: PNB Scam accused Mehul Choksi says, "all the allegations leveled by ED are false and baseless." (ANI)

  • Sep 11, 11:32 AM (IST)

    One cannot build a strong building on a weak foundation, similarly, if the children of the country are weak the progress of the country will also slow down: PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers.

  • Sep 11, 11:26 AM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 11:23 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Shivpal Yadav to float a new political party by mid-October, reports CNN News18 quoting sources.

  • Sep 11, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 11:10 AM (IST)

    I would like to express my gratitude towards those doctors who are treating pregnant women without taking any fees: PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers. 

  • Sep 11, 11:01 AM (IST)

    The government has focussed on aspects relating to nutrition & quality healthcare. Vaccination efforts are on at a fast pace. It is important to involve a maximum number of women and children in this movement: PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers.

  • Sep 11, 09:56 AM (IST)

    The Central government has issued a notification for bringing the HIV/AIDS Act in force from September 10, 2018, reports CNN News18.

  • Sep 11, 09:40 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | CAG report points at irregularities in the health department, says 'low-grade drugs given to patients', reports CNN News18

  • Sep 11, 08:20 AM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 07:37 AM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 07:37 AM (IST)

    US threatens to arrest ICC judges who probe war crimes

    The United States threatened Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes, reports PTI. 

  • Sep 11, 07:36 AM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 07:35 AM (IST)


    Trump received Kim Jong Un letter seeking 2nd meet: White House

    US President Donald Trump has received a "very positive" letter from North Korea's leader seeking a second meeting, the White House said, noting that coordination for the get-together was already underway. (PTI)

  • Sep 11, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Indo-US trade deal conversations at beginning stages, says White House

    Negotiations for better trade deals between the US and India that meet the needs of both the countries are at the beginning stages, reports PTI quoting a senior White House official. 

  • Sep 11, 07:29 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

