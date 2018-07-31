News Live: Trump willing to meet Iranian leadership anytime, without pre-condition 

Live now
Jul 31, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karunanidhi continues to be under intensive care; TN CM visits him
DMK president M Karunanidhi is stable and continues to be treated at the ICU of a hospital here for the third consecutive day as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam visited the hospital to inquire about him.
Trump says he is willing to meet Iranian leadership anytime, without pre-condition
US President Donald Trump said he is willing to meet the Iranian leadership without any "pre-condition", anytime they want to.
US detects new activity at North Korea factory that built ICBMs: Report
US spy satellites have detected renewed activity at the North Korean factory that produced the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, reports Reuters quoting a senior US official. The news comes in the midst of talks to compel Pyongyang to give up its nuclear arms.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.