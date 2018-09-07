App
Sep 07, 2018 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Trump signals nuclear talks with North Korea still alive

This blog will keep you posted on breaking news across India and around the globe. Stay tuned for live updates.

highlights

  • Sep 07, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Infosys, Temasek announce joint venture in Singapore, name Shveta Arora CEO

    Infosys on Thursday announced the formation of a joint venture with Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, seeking to strengthen its workforce foot print in Southeast Asia The JV will integrate teams of Infosys and the operations of Temasek's subsidiary Trusted Source.
  • Sep 07, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Oil prices climb as US crude inventories drop

    Oil prices rose on Friday after US crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February 2015, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 07, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Ola founders seek CCI nod for hiking stake in cab aggregator 

    Founders of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, have sought CCI approval for increasing stake in ANI Technologies, which owns the cab aggregator, reports PTI. The acquisition will be made through Lazarus Holdings, which is incorporated in Singapore and is a special purpose vehicle which will be used as an investment holding company.
     

  • Sep 07, 07:38 AM (IST)
  • Sep 07, 07:37 AM (IST)


    'HDFC Bank is India's most valued brand for 5th year in a row'

    HDFC Bank retained its top spot in the `WPP and Kantar Millward Brown's BrandZ 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands' ranking, with a rise of 21 percent in its brand value to USD 21.7 billion, reports PTI.
     

  • Sep 07, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Trump signals nuclear talks with North Korea still alive 

    US President Donald Trump pledged Thursday to complete a deal on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula together with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, signaling that negotiations remain alive after weeks of an apparent deadlock, reports PTI. "Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
     

  • Sep 07, 07:32 AM (IST)

