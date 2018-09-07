News LIVE: Trump signals nuclear talks with North Korea still alive

Live now
Sep 07, 2018 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Infosys, Temasek announce joint venture in Singapore, name Shveta Arora CEO
Infosys on Thursday announced the formation of a joint venture with Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, seeking to strengthen its workforce foot print in Southeast Asia The JV will integrate teams of Infosys and the operations of Temasek's subsidiary Trusted Source.
Oil prices climb as US crude inventories drop
Oil prices rose on Friday after US crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February 2015, reports Reuters.
Ola founders seek CCI nod for hiking stake in cab aggregator
Founders of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, have sought CCI approval for increasing stake in ANI Technologies, which owns the cab aggregator, reports PTI. The acquisition will be made through Lazarus Holdings, which is incorporated in Singapore and is a special purpose vehicle which will be used as an investment holding company.
'HDFC Bank is India's most valued brand for 5th year in a row'
HDFC Bank retained its top spot in the `WPP and Kantar Millward Brown's BrandZ 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands' ranking, with a rise of 21 percent in its brand value to USD 21.7 billion, reports PTI.
Trump signals nuclear talks with North Korea still alive
US President Donald Trump pledged Thursday to complete a deal on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula together with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, signaling that negotiations remain alive after weeks of an apparent deadlock, reports PTI. "Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
