you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 25, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Trump says he wants to hold second summit with Kim Jong-un

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 25, 12:21 PM (IST)

    Trump says he wants to hold second summit with Kim Jong Un

    US President Donald Trump has said he expects to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "in the not too distant future" over the progress in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, reports PTI. Trump praised him for being "very open and terrific".

  • Sep 25, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Instagram co-founders resign in latest Facebook executive exit

    Instagram on Monday said co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc, with the pair giving scant explanation, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 25, 10:56 AM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 10:55 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court has directed that every candidate must inform the party about their pending criminal cases, reports CNN News18. The party's website should have these details. The top court urges the parliament to bring in law in view of rising criminalisation of politics. The Supreme Court has said that it cannot restrict MPs and MLAs from practicing law.

  • Sep 25, 10:50 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court declines to interfere in debarring MPs, MLAs facing a criminal trial from contesting elections, reports CNN News18. The top court has however said that decriminalisation of politics is important.

  • Sep 25, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourns hearing for October 08 on Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of interim protection to Karti Chidambaram, reports ANI. 

  • Sep 25, 09:14 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | China says that it can not hold US trade talks with 'knife to the throat', reports AFP. 

  • Sep 25, 07:42 AM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 07:40 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla at Jammu and Kashmir, following an exchange of fire with terrorists in the early morning, reports ANI. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited.

  • Sep 25, 07:39 AM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Trump and Macron discuss Syria, Iran and trade
    US President Donald Trump on Monday held a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, the aggressive behaviour of Iran and promoting free trade between the US and the European Union (EU), reports PTI.

  • Sep 25, 07:38 AM (IST)

    China hopes Britain doesn't take sides, respects South China Sea sovereignty
    China hopes that Britain can stand by its position of not taking sides in the South China Sea and earnestly respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, reports Reuters quoting the Chinese government's top diplomat as saying to Britain's foreign minister.

  • Sep 25, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Major powers, Iran meet to salvage nuclear deal without US

    Iran has ample reason to stay in the 2015 nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal and the remaining parties on Monday will discuss ways to blunt the effect of impending US sanctions on Tehran, reports Reuters quoting the European Union's foreign policy chief.

  • Sep 25, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Oil firm as OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output as Iran sanctions loom

    Oil markets opened strongly on Tuesday, with Brent crude remaining near a four-year reached the previous session, reports Reuters. Oil markets have been driven up by looming US sanctions against Iran and an unwillingness or inability by Middle East dominated producer cartel OPEC and Russia to raise output.

  • Sep 25, 07:31 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important. 

