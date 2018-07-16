App
Jul 16, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Trump lands in Helsinki, slams media for Russian policy

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

  • Jul 16, 08:07 AM (IST)

    Trump lands in Helsinki, slams media for Russian policy

    US President Donald Trump today arrived in Helsinki for the first summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after he lashed out at the media for being critical of his Russian policy. Trump's historic meeting with Putin is scheduled for Tuesday.

    He was greeted by the US Ambassador to Finland Robert Pence before travelling to his overnight lodgings, media reports said. (PTI)

  • Jul 16, 08:05 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day!

