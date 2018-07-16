News LIVE: Trump lands in Helsinki, slams media for Russian policy

Live now
Jul 16, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trump lands in Helsinki, slams media for Russian policy
US President Donald Trump today arrived in Helsinki for the first summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after he lashed out at the media for being critical of his Russian policy. Trump's historic meeting with Putin is scheduled for Tuesday.
He was greeted by the US Ambassador to Finland Robert Pence before travelling to his overnight lodgings, media reports said. (PTI)
