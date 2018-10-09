News LIVE: Trump apologises to Kavanaugh family for their 'terrible suffering'

Live now
highlights
Trump apologises to Kavanaugh family for their 'terrible suffering'
US President Donald Trump has apologised to new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family for the "terrible suffering" they were "forced" to endure, saying the "fair-minded" judge deserves a dignified evaluation and not a campaign based on lies and deception.
Judge Kavanaugh, 53, was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday in a 50-48 vote following an acrimonious debate over his nomination triggered by a series of sexual assault allegations during the last phase of his confirmation process. (PTI)
Australia aims to curb influx of new migrants to big cities
Australia plans to restrict some new migrants from living in its largest cities - Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane - for "at least a few years" in an effort to ease urban congestion, a government minister said on Wednesday.
With immigration expected to be an issue in the next election, the plan aims to help ease infrastructure problems in cities struggling with population pressures. Critics worry the proposed new visa rules could lead to labour shortages. (Reuters)
Hyundai is unveiling its new car codenamed AH2 globally today. It is developed in-house by Hyundai at its Hyderabad technical center. Its global launch is on October 23 in Delhi. The AH2 is officially called Santro. Pre-bookings of the car will open on October 10 with Rs 11,100 for first 50,000 customers.
This car is a successor to the Santro, which was launched in 1998 and discontinued in 2015.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on a review petition filed against the verdict allowing entry of women of all ages in Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Supreme Court says, 'review petitions to come up for hearing in due course.'
JUST IN: Following allegations of sexual misconduct against them, films of actor Rajat Kapoor and comedy group AIB will not be screened at the MAMI film festival.
Oil cos demand additional Rs 12k crore for LPG, kerosene subsidy payment
Oil companies have asked for an additional Rs 12,000 crore LPG and Kerosene Subsidy Payment due to higher prices, government sources told CNBC-TV18. The finance ministry will assess the demand by second supplementary.
The ministry will also look at the additional Rs 2,500 crore fund demand for Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Oil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further
Oil prices held little changed on Tuesday, as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran are declining in the run-up to the reimposition of US sanctions, while a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico, reports Reuters.
Google says social network bug exposed private data
Google announced Monday it is shutting down the consumer version of its online social network after fixing a bug exposing private data in as many as 500,000 accounts. The US internet giant said it will "sunset" the Google+ social network for consumers, which failed to gain meaningful traction after being launched in 2011 as a challenge to Facebook.
IMF projects India's growth at 7.3% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted a growth rate of 7.3 percent for India in the current year of 2018 and that of 7.4 percent in 2019. In 2017, India had clocked a 6.7 percent growth rate.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.