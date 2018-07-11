News Live: Trade war escalates as US plans to slap tariffs on extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports 

Live now
Jul 11, 2018 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Trade war: US lists next $200 bn Chinese goods to face tariffs
Uttarakhand: A suspension bridge at Pithoragarh's Nachani washed away following heavy rain, reports ANI.
Thailand cave rescue update: All the 12 boys and the coach are rescued from the cave.
Airbus secures $5.4 bn contract from JetBlue for A220-300 jets
US airline JetBlue has signed a deal to purchase 60 A220-300 jets at a catalogue price of $5.37 billion, European aircraft maker Airbus has said. "JetBlue today became the first customer for the newly-rebranded Airbus A220 aircraft, signing a memorandum of understanding for 60 firm orders for the larger A220-300 model," Airbus said in a statement yesterday.
After discouraging year, US officials expect review of Afghan strategy
The United States is preparing to undertake a review of its strategy in Afghanistan, US officials told Reuters. This is a year after President Donald Trump begrudgingly agreed to extend America's involvement in the 17-year-old war.
Trade war: US lists next $200 bn Chinese goods to face tariffs
The United States announced it was starting the process to slap 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese export goods as soon as September, escalating the trade war between the world's two largest economies, reports PTI. President Donald Trump vowed to hit back on a growing list of products after China retaliated in kind for the first round of 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of imports that Washington imposed last week.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.