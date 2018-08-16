News Live: TN refuses Kerala's plea to reduce Mullaperiyar dam's water level

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tamil Nadu government has turned down plea by flood-hit Kerala for reducing the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam to 139 feet over safety concerns in view of heavy inflows.
Says, the century-old reservoir was 'safe' enough to store water up to 142 feet, as per PTI reports.
Pak's newly-elected National Assembly will meet tomorrow to elect PM
Pakistan's newly-elected National Assembly will meet tomorrow to elect the prime minister, as cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan's victory has become almost certain after a rift emerged in the grand opposition alliance over the candidature of PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif, reports PTI.
"He was a very simple man in spite of being such a senior leader. Current leaders need to learn a lot from him."
Mulayam Singh Yadav: It is a big loss for the country, he was a very simple man in spite of being such a senior leader.There was not even a shred of arrogance in him. Current leaders need to learn a lot from him.
Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs: I am one of those millions of Indians who drew inspiration from Atalji’s life and contribution. I cannot fully imagine my own life without following the footprints that Atalji set. May his soul rest in peace.
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at the age of 93.
The death toll due to floods in Kerala has risen to 115 as thousands remain stranded. The central and state authorities have escalated the rescue operations pitching in teams from all three wings of defence forces, coast guards and central police forces apart from disaster management teams.
GMR and PE Investors settle for Rs 4,800 crore In debt, cash and equity, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources.
JUST IN | Banks approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prevent JP Associates from being sent to NCLT, reports CNBC TV18. The ICICI Bank seeks nod for out-of-court settlement plan.
JUST IN | Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom price, Delhi) with effect from August 16.
The Supreme Court asks the NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover, with respect to the district wise percentage of the population not included in the draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.
Delhi's Patiala House Court has framed additional charges of abetment of bribery against Naveen Jindal and others in alleged irregularities in the allocation of Jharkhand coal block matter, reports ANI.
Trump says his steel tariffs will save the US industry: Report
President Donald Trump said his tariffs on foreign steel are saving the US industry and he predicted that in the future American steelmakers will mostly face domestic competition, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
The condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has worsened over the past 24 hours and he has been put on a life-support system, the AIIMS said in a statement tonight. The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.
The White House has said that Turkey's tariff hikes on US products in retaliation for sanctions against Ankara were "regrettable". The US has again called for the immediate release of American pastor Andrew Brunson.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.