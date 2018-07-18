App
Jul 18, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Thyssenkrupp faces 'aggressive restructuring' after bosses quit

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

  • Jul 18, 08:01 AM (IST)

    Thyssenkrupp faces 'aggressive restructuring' after bosses quit

    Turmoil has erupted at German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp after a mega deal merging its steelmaking arm with India's Tata, with its bosses quitting amid an acrimonious battle with shareholders on whether to break up the venerable institution.

    The leadership chaos sparked fears of further job losses as some key investors push for redical surgery on the two-century-old conglomerate that makes everything from elevators and submarines to car components, turnkey industrial installations and steel. (PTI)

  • Jul 18, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

