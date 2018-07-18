News LIVE: Thyssenkrupp faces 'aggressive restructuring' after bosses quit

Live now
Thyssenkrupp faces 'aggressive restructuring' after bosses quit
Turmoil has erupted at German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp after a mega deal merging its steelmaking arm with India's Tata, with its bosses quitting amid an acrimonious battle with shareholders on whether to break up the venerable institution.
The leadership chaos sparked fears of further job losses as some key investors push for redical surgery on the two-century-old conglomerate that makes everything from elevators and submarines to car components, turnkey industrial installations and steel. (PTI)
