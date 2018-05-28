News LIVE: Tamil Nadu govt orders permanent closure of Sterlite Plant at Tuticorin

Live now
May 28, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Porsche to bring Cayenne Turbo priced at Rs 1.92 crore
Icra lowers ratings on Jet Airways' loan facilities
Larsen & Toubro fourth-quarter profit up 4.7% beats estimates
Man with Nipah symptoms kept under observation in Goa hospital
The Securities and Exchanges Board of India has received the in-principle approval from the oil Ministry to flat petrol and diesel futures, according to media report. The date for its release is yet to be decided.
Retired judge Nasir-ul-Mulk named as interim Pakistani prime minister until general election on July 25, according to Pakistani media.
Adani Group may acquire Shree Renuka Sugars
IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala coast tomorrow
Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali ink pact for movie production
Rupee surges 39 paise against US dollar in early trade
Sudha Balakrishnan appointed as first CFO of RBI
Pakistan rejects Indian protest against Gilgit-Baltistan reforms
CSK win 3rd IPL title against SRH
Five of top-10 most valued cos add Rs 53,133 cr in mcap
US delegation in N Korea to arrange Singapore summit: Trump
Delhi Metro's Magenta Line to be inaugurated today, will reduce Gurgaon-Noida travel by 30 minutes
EPFO cuts administrative charges to 0.5 pc; firms to save together Rs 900 cr annually
21 PSBs lost Rs 25,775 cr in bank frauds in 2017-18: RTI
Luxury sports car maker Porsche today announced opening of bookings for its flagship SUV, Cayenne Turbo, priced at Rs 1.92 crore (ex-showroom India). The third generation of the Cayenne Turbo will arrive at showrooms in India from June onwards, the company said in a statement.
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.4430 against dollar
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.4430 against the US dollar and 79.0027 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 68.2600 and 79.8847, as on May 25.
According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.8880 and 61.57 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added. (PTI)
Congress, JD(S) leaders meet to work out power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka
The Congress and the JD-S are likely to seal the deal over portfolio allocation in Karnataka within a day or two, a senior Congress leader said on Monday after the two coalition partners held deliberations over the issue.
Top leaders of the two parties including Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara met here at the residence of Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and AICC incharge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal were also present during the meeting. (PTI)
Icra lowers ratings on Jet Airways' loan facilities
Rating agency Icra today lowered credit ratings on Jet Airways' short-term and long-term loan facilities citing weakened financial performance as the airline is unable to pass on rise in jet fuel prices to the customers. After posting a Rs 1,036 crore loss in the three months ended March 2018 mainly due to high oil prices and weaker rupee, Jet Airways last week said that it may see a rise in debt for the next one or two quarters.
Larsen & Toubro fourth-quarter profit up 4.7%, beats estimates
Industrial group Larsen & Toubro posted a nearly 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts' estimates, on account of a higher order intake during the period. The company's net profit rose to Rs 3,167 crore for Q4 FY 18, up from Rs 3,025 crore a year earlier, L&T said. Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs 3,003 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
NTPC reported a 46 percent jump in its Q4 FY 18 profits. The company's Profit after tax is at Rs 2,626 crore, as compared to Rs 1,795 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,620 crore , according to Thomson Reuters data.
CBSE class 10 results to be announced tomorrow
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced that the results of Class 10 examinations will be declared tomorrow. "The results will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm," an official from the CBSE said.
Man with Nipah symptoms kept under observation in Goa hospital
The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has kept under observation a patient, who arrived here from Kerala and was found having symptoms of the Nipah virus. State health minister Vishwajit Rane said the man was under observation at GMCH, located near here in North Goa district, and it was not yet confirmed if he was infected with the deadly virus.
News Live Bulletin: NCLAT to hear RCom's plea tomorrow and retired judge Nasir-ul-Mulk is the interim Pakistani prime minister. This and more are the latest news of the hour here.
Indian power producer NTPC reports a 46 percent jump in its Q4 FY 18 profits. The Profit after tax stands at 2626 crore, compared with 1795 crore rupees a year earlier. This beats analyst’s estimates at 2620 crore rupees.
News Live Bulletin: IMD predicts monsoons to hit kerala tomorrow, Adani Group may acquire the sugar business of Shree Renuka Sugars. This and more are the top headlines of the hour.
Adani Group may acquire the sugar business of Shree Renuka Sugars from Wilmar Sugar Holdings. The company’s majority stake is owned by Wilmar Sugar, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Wilmar International.
IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala coast tomorrow
The Indian Meterological Department says that monsoon is expected to hit the coast of Kerala on Tuesday. The country is expected to witness a normal monsoon —97% of the 50-year average—with a 54 % chance that it would be normal to above normal
News Live Bulletin: Fortis Healthcare receives a letter of consent from Munjal-Burman consortium to re-open the bidding process, the Tamil Nadu government’s deputy head steps are being taken to permanently shut the controversial Sterlite copper smelter. This and more are the top headlines of the hour.
Softbank looks to invest big in India's solar infrastructure, Cadila: Zydus gets the USFDA nod on its anti-fungal Ointment and antacid pills. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
L&T bags Rs 5,704 cr worth of projects
Larsen & Toubro's construction arm wins orders worth 5,704 crore rupees in the domestic market for water and effluent treatment. The projects include the Narmada Valley Development Authority and the execution of the Indira Sagar Project.
SoftBank and IL&FS to work on 20 GW solar projects in India
Moneycontrol News Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group is tying up with Mumbai-based IL&FS to develop solar power in India, according to a report in The Economic Times.
Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali ink pact for movie production
Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali today announced the formation of Window Seat Films, LLP, a 50:50 joint venture for production of movies.This is Reliance Entertainment’s fifth such partnership with an Indian filmmakers to form a production company.
News Live Bulletin: Market extends rally; oil sinks, rupee gains. These and more in our top headlines of the hour.