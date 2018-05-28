News LIVE: Tamil Nadu govt orders permanent closure of Sterlite Plant at Tuticorin

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.4430 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.4430 against the US dollar and 79.0027 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 68.2600 and 79.8847, as on May 25.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.8880 and 61.57 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added. (PTI)