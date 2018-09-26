News LIVE: Sushma Swaraj to raise Mehul Choksi's issue with Antiguan counterpart

Live now
Sep 26, 2018 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Protesters vandalise govt buses, stop trains during 12-hour statewide bandh in West Bengal
Kolkata: Protesters vandalise government buses and torch tyres in Midnapore, West Bengal. They have obstructed train movement obstructed on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line,Sealdah-Barasat Bongaon section of Eastern Railway Sealdah Division,Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Section, and Bandel Katwa section on Eastern Railways Howrah Division. Security has been increased in the city. BJP has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh today in protest against the death of a student who died following a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur.
JUST IN | Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj will raise the issue of Mehul Choksi, a major accused in the PNB fraud case, with her Antigua counterpart, reports CNN News18.
Bill Cosby, in cuffs, imprisoned for up to 10 years for sexual assault
Bill Cosby was marched out of court in shackles on Tuesday after a judge branded him a "predator" and sentenced him to between three and 10 years in prison for sexual assault, reports Reuters.
Oil prices drop, Brent moves further away from 4-year high
Brent oil edged further away from a four-year high on Wednesday and US crude fell, after the US said it would ensure crude markets are well supplied before sanctions are re-imposed on Iran and as President Donald Trump criticized high prices, reports Reuters.
US-China trade war dims Asia's 2019 growth outlook: ADB
Developing Asia could grow more slowly than previously thought next year as the US-China trade war inflicts collateral damage on the region's export-reliant economies, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
PNB fraud: Nirav Modi gets one month to file reply to ED plea
A special court Tuesday directed diamantaire Nirav Modi, a key accused in the multi-billion PNB fraud case, to file his reply on October 29 to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking to declare him a "fugitive" under a new law, reports PTI.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.