News LIVE: Sushma Swaraj, Mike Pompeo agree to reschedule 2+2 dialogue soon

Jun 28, 2018 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India votes against draft decision on chemical weapons use at OPCW meet
Sushma Swaraj, Mike Pompeo agree to reschedule 2+2 dialogue soon
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her American counterpart Mike Pompeo have agreed to reschedule the postponed '2+2 dialogue' at a mutually convenient time and location as soon as possible, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday. (PTI)
India has voted against the draft decision on addressing the threat from chemical weapons use at a special conference of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) here, citing "incomplete consultations".
Speaking at the conference, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Venu Rajamony, said the country is against the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances and believes those who indulge in such "abhorrent acts" must be held accountable.
