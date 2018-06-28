App
Jun 28, 2018 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Sushma Swaraj, Mike Pompeo agree to reschedule 2+2 dialogue soon

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Jun 28, 08:21 AM (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj, Mike Pompeo agree to reschedule 2+2 dialogue soon

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her American counterpart Mike Pompeo have agreed to reschedule the postponed '2+2 dialogue' at a mutually convenient time and location as soon as possible, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday. (PTI)

  • Jun 28, 08:06 AM (IST)

    India votes against draft decision on chemical weapons use at OPCW meet

    India has voted against the draft decision on addressing the threat from chemical weapons use at a special conference of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) here, citing "incomplete consultations". 

    Speaking at the conference, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Venu Rajamony, said the country is against the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances and believes those who indulge in such "abhorrent acts" must be held accountable.

  • Jun 28, 08:03 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

