News LIVE: Supreme Court to give verdict on validity of Aadhaar on September 26

Sep 25, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | The net tax receipts from the April to August period stands at Rs 3.66 Lakh Crore. The fiscal deficit was at Rs 5.91 Lakh Crore. The total expenditure was at Rs 10.71 lakh crorem non-tax revenue at Rs 98,332 crore, major subsidies totalled to Rs 1.71 lakh crore, while PSU divestment receipts stand at Rs 9,424 crore.
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Such is the condition a party that is more than100 years old, that they are seeking certificates of smaller parties. Had they done some introspection in the last four years then such a situation would not have arisen," while addressing party workers (karyakartas) in Bhopal.
Trump says he wants to hold second summit with Kim Jong Un
Instagram co-founders resign in latest Facebook executive exit
Trump and Macron discuss Syria, Iran and trade
China hopes Britain doesn't take sides, respects South China Sea sovereignty
Major powers, Iran meet to salvage nuclear deal without US
Oil firm as OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output as Iran sanctions loom
FM Jaitley says that the perception regarding the health of public sector banks (PSBs) has become more positive as banks have posted positive results in terms of resolution, recovery, provisioning and credit growth.
FM Jaitley exhorted the banks to ensure all steps at their end to ensure clean lending and effective action in cases of fraud and wilful default, to justify the trust reposed in banks. Banks must strive to be seen always as institutions of clean and prudent lending, the finance minister adds.
FM Jaitley says amendment of IBC to debar wilful defaulters has had the unintended positive consequence of defaulting borrowers stepping forward to make payment in order to participate in the resolution process.
FM Jaitley noted the continued relevance of PSBs in the Indian context, in view of their development contributions and to support financial inclusion. In this regard, he noted that support for non-retail banking from other lenders continues to be insufficient.
FM Jaitley says that formalisation of the Indian economy coupled with inclusive growth through massive financial inclusion has unlocked purchasing power which will drive India’s growth.
JUST IN | Expect India to sustain a growth rate of around 8%, says FM Arun Jaitley.
While addressing Chief Executives & Whole-time Directors of PSBs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that formalisation of the Indian economy through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), GST, demonetisation and digital payments have enabled better assessment of financial capacity and risks.
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress party is forming coalitions not in the name of developing the nation, but to seek a victories as he addresses karyakartas in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
JUST IN | "We cannot forget 3 great men in our nation's history Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohiya and Deen Dayal Upadhyay," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing karyakartas in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. "We are the only party that accepts the teachings of these 3 great men."
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"We are indebted to our party workers for our success." while addressing karyakartas in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
US President Donald Trump has said he expects to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "in the not too distant future" over the progress in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, reports PTI. Trump praised him for being "very open and terrific".
Instagram on Monday said co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc, with the pair giving scant explanation, reports Reuters.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court has directed that every candidate must inform the party about their pending criminal cases, reports CNN News18. The party's website should have these details. The top court urges the parliament to bring in law in view of rising criminalisation of politics. The Supreme Court has said that it cannot restrict MPs and MLAs from practicing law.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court declines to interfere in debarring MPs, MLAs facing a criminal trial from contesting elections, reports CNN News18. The top court has however said that decriminalisation of politics is important.
Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourns hearing for October 08 on Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of interim protection to Karti Chidambaram, reports ANI.
JUST IN | China says that it can not hold US trade talks with 'knife to the throat', reports AFP.
JUST IN | Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla at Jammu and Kashmir, following an exchange of fire with terrorists in the early morning, reports ANI. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited.
US President Donald Trump on Monday held a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, the aggressive behaviour of Iran and promoting free trade between the US and the European Union (EU), reports PTI.
China hopes that Britain can stand by its position of not taking sides in the South China Sea and earnestly respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, reports Reuters quoting the Chinese government's top diplomat as saying to Britain's foreign minister.
Iran has ample reason to stay in the 2015 nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal and the remaining parties on Monday will discuss ways to blunt the effect of impending US sanctions on Tehran, reports Reuters quoting the European Union's foreign policy chief.