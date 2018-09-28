App
Sep 28, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Supreme Court extends house arrest of 5 activists for 4 weeks in Bhima-Koregaon case

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 28, 01:45 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress candidate Gangambike Mallikarjun elected as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor. 

  • Sep 28, 01:27 PM (IST)


    FM Jaitley says that revenue was higher than expected in Mizoram, Arunachal and Andhra Pradesh. 

  • Sep 28, 01:25 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley says that state deficit that the Centre had to neutralise was 16 percent in the first year, but it has reduced to 13 percent this year. He adds that the state deficit may reduce further as consumption is picking up.

  • Sep 28, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Northeast states not facing GST revenue shortfall, says FM Jaitley

    Jaitley says GST collections at many North Eastern states are above expectations, and that they not facing GST revenue shortfall. 

  • Sep 28, 01:18 PM (IST)


    FM Arun Jaitley says GST Council Secretary visited revenue deficit states and analysed the situation. 

  • Sep 28, 01:17 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley says a detailed presentation was made with respect to revenue position. 

  • Sep 28, 12:25 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | DHFL receives Rs 200 crore from NHB for affordable home credit, reports CNBC TV18. The fresh credit will be restricted to already funded projects. 

  • Sep 28, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Piramal says that cost of funds will go up for everyone. 

  • Sep 28, 12:21 PM (IST)


    Piramal says that he has not looked at IL&FS for an investment opportunity. 

  • Sep 28, 12:20 PM (IST)

    NBFCs are playing a crucial role in development so they cannot be regulated too tightly, says Piramal, adding that one can expect lesser competition going forward. 

  • Sep 28, 12:18 PM (IST)

    On the debt market, Ajay Piramal says that the liquidity issues have eased for good quality NBFCs. 

  • Sep 28, 12:16 PM (IST)

    Piramal says that funds are available for good quality companies such as Piramal Enterprises. 
     

  • Sep 28, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Piramal tells CNBC TV18 that the IL&FS issue has triggered the NBFC issue. He adds that asset quality in some of the financials is questionable. 

  • Sep 28, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Many NBFCs do not have strong framework and governance, says Ajay Piramal

    JUST IN | Many non-banking finance companies do not have strong framework and governance, Ajay Piramal tells CNBC TV18. 

  • Sep 28, 12:06 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court says the activists arrested in Bhima Koregaon case can move a trial court for relief. 

  • Sep 28, 12:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court extends house arrest for four weeks of five activists Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves,  Sudha Bharadwaj  and  Gautam Navlakha in Bhima-Koregaon case. SC refuses to constitute SIT and asks Pune police to go ahead with the probe. 

  • Sep 28, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Justice Indu Malhotra says Lord Ayappa followers constitute a religious denomination, petitioners don't have a locus. "Article 25 is not restricted to one class," says Malhotra. 

  • Sep 28, 11:03 AM (IST)

    The fact that women have a physiological feature of menstruating has nothing to do with her right to pray, says Justice Nariman, echoing CJI Misra's judgment. 

  • Sep 28, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Devotees of Lord Ayyappa are Hindus, don't constitute a separate religious denomination. No physiological and biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn't pass the test of conditionality. Restrictions put by Sabarimala temple can't be held as essential religious practice, says CJI. 

  • Sep 28, 11:01 AM (IST)
  • Sep 28, 11:01 AM (IST)

    To treat women as the children of a lesser God is to blink at the Constitution, says Justice Chandrachud.

  • Sep 28, 11:01 AM (IST)

    The practice of barring women in age group of 10-50 to go inside the temple is violative of constitutional principles, says Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

  • Sep 28, 11:00 AM (IST)

    Justice Nariman strikes down the Rule 3(b) of Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965. The rule did not allow women to enter in Sabarimala temple. 

  • Sep 28, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Rahul Easwar says he is not happy with the verdict. 

  • Sep 28, 10:58 AM (IST)

    "There is no protection under Article 26 for Ayyappa devotees and therefore the rules will not apply insofar as Sabarimala is concerned," says Justice Nariman. 

  • Sep 28, 10:57 AM (IST)

    A lone woman in the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, has dissented.

  • Sep 28, 10:56 AM (IST)

    The practice cannot be treated as an essential religious practice, says Justice Nariman. 

  • Sep 28, 10:56 AM (IST)

    The exclusionary practice given the backing of a legislation is not an integral part of religion, says CJI Dipak Misra. He adds that Rule 3(b) of 1965 Rules is a clear violation of a right of Hindu women to practice religion under Article 25. 

  • Sep 28, 10:54 AM (IST)

    "We are on a very strong wicket legally," says Easwar. 

  • Sep 28, 10:53 AM (IST)
