News Live: South Korea's participation in 'Make in India' created jobs in India, says PM Modi 

Live now
Jul 10, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Heavy rain disrupts life in Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit
UK health minister Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson amid Brexit row
Now, three years have passed PM Modi's 'Act East Policy' has importance to co-operation to Korea and I'm pressing ahead with 'New Southern Policy' that makes India Korea's key partner for cooperation: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.
Credit for accelerating the peace process in the Korean peninsula goes to President Moon Jae-in. I believe that the positive environment that has been created is an effort of President Moon: PM Modi said.
India and South Korea sign four pacts after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, reports CNN News18.
The proliferation links between north Asia and south Asia are a matter of concern of India, India is a stakeholder in peace process. We will offer all possible cooperation in order to reduce tension. We have also decided to step up scale of consultation and cooperation: PM Modi.
"Korean companies have made an identity for themselves in every household of India due to their commitment," PM Modi.
"South Korea's participation in our 'Make in India' mission has created many employment opportunities in India," PM Modi said while addressing joint press statement with South Korean President.
JUST IN | Six-member delegation of Janata Dal (U) meets President Ram Nath Kovind over demand for special status to Bihar.
Union government calls an all party meeting on July 17 ahead of Monsoon session of the Parliament.
Union government calls an all party meeting on July 17 ahead of Monsoon session of the Parliament.
SC hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377: Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Government says, "I am in the process of discussing the issue, section 377 is a question of law."
SC hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377: Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Government, tells Supreme Court that the government will file it's response today.
SC hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377: Mukul Rohatgi appearing for one of the petitioners says, "As society changes, values changes, we can say, what is moral 160 years ago might not be moral today."
SC hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377: Mukul Rohatgi appearing for one of the petitioners says, "Section 377 violates one's human rights. The issue deals only with sexual orientation & it has nothing to do with gender."
Supreme Court hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section377: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, says, "This is a case of constitutional morality vs others. This case has a large ramification."
Supreme Court hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section377: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, says," Issue of gender and sexual orientation are two different things. These two issues should not be mixed up. This is not question of choice."
JUST IN | The NGT issued notice to the Union of India and Uttarakhand government, asking them about the steps taken by them with regard to the safe disposal of debris generated during the construction of the roads in their Char Dham project.
Aircel-Maxis case: Enforcement Directorate has filed a detailed reply in the case. The ED has also opposed P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea.
Karnataka: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conduct raid at the residence of Executive Engineer of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd, in Kalaburagi district's Om Nagar, reports ANI. Further investigation is underway.
India slams Pakistan at United Nations saying terrorist entities, including those designated by the Security Council continue to exploit children as part of their terror activities, reports CNN News18.
Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway blocked due to landslide in Bemund in Tehri Garhwal district, reports ANI.
Shopian encounter update: Five to six terrorists are holed up in a house in Kundalan area. Evacuation of civilians from near by houses is underway.
Trump picks conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh for US Supreme Court
President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee for the US Supreme Court, reported Reuters. Kavanaugh is a conservative federal appeals court judge who survived a previous tough Senate confirmation battle and helped investigate Democratic former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
North American automakers call for NAFTA talks to resume
US, Canadian and Mexican auto industry groups have urged their governments to resume stalled efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, reported PTI. Talks to revamp the trilateral NAFTA deadlocked in February after more than six months, as Ottawa and Mexico flatly rejected Washington's calls for a five-year sunset clause on the agreement as well as steep new US-content requirements for autos.
Heavy rain disrupts life in Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit
Heavy rain brought Mumbai and its neighbouring areas to a standstill on Monday, flooding streets and badly affecting life, with nearly 90 trains on the suburban network being cancelled. The rainfall led to traffic snarls as many roads and streets in the metropolis were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.