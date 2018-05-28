News LIVE: SoftBank to invest in 20 GW of solar infrastructure in India by 2025

Live now
May 28, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Moneycontrol News Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group is tying up with Mumbai-based IL&FS to develop solar power in India, according to a report in The Economic Times.
L&T bags Rs 5,704 cr worth of projects
Larsen & Toubro's construction arm wins orders worth 5,704 crore rupees in the domestic market for water and effluent treatment. The projects include the Narmada Valley Development Authority and the execution of the Indira Sagar Project.
Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali ink pact for movie production
Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali today announced the formation of Window Seat Films, LLP, a 50:50 joint venture for production of movies.This is Reliance Entertainment’s fifth such partnership with an Indian filmmakers to form a production company.
Rupee surges 39 paise against US dollar in early trade
The rupee strengthened by 39 paise to 67.39 against the dollar at the interbank forex market today on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks. Dealers said dollar's weakness against some other currencies overseas, on cooling global crude prices, and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
Sudha Balakrishnan appointed as first CFO of RBI
Chartered accountant, Sudha Balakrishnan was appointed as the first Chief Financial Officer of the Reserve Bank of India. She was earlier the vice president with the National Securities Depository Limited. Balakrishnan is to ensure the central bank’s balance sheet to ensure accounting policies and procedures comply with regulations.
Pakistan rejects Indian protest against Gilgit-Baltistan reforms
Pakistan today rejected India's protests over Islamabad's latest move relating to administrative authority over the Gilgit-Baltistan region.
Pakistan cabinet recently approved the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018, through which the country's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi seized more authority from the local council to deal with the affairs of the region. Civil rights groups in Pakistan have criticised the order.The order is seen as Islamabad's efforts towards incorporating the disputed region as its fifth province.
CSK win 3rd IPL title against SRH
The Chennai Super Kings win their third IPL title against Sun Risers Hyderabad, with Shane Watson leading the charge with a massive 117 runs in 57 balls.
Five of top-10 most valued cos add Rs 53,133 cr in mcap
Five of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 53,132.67 crore in market valuation last week, helped by robust gains in SBI and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) m-cap.
US delegation in N Korea to arrange Singapore summit: Trump
A US delegation is in North Korea to make arrangements for the Singapore summit on June 12, President Donald Trump said today, adding hope for his meeting with the reclusive nation's leader Kim Jong Un.
Delhi Metro's Magenta Line to be inaugurated today, will reduce Gurgaon-Noida travel by 30 minutes
The 24.82-km-long Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir stretch of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line is all set to be inaugurated on Monday that will bring domestic terminal of the city airport on the DMRC network and cut travel travel time between Noida and Gurgaon by at least 30 minutes. bOnce the stretch is opened, it will take the total length of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network to 277 km, officials said.
EPFO cuts administrative charges to 0.5 pc; firms to save together Rs 900 cr annually
Close to over 5 lakh employers together would save around Rs 900 crore annually from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) decision to cut the administrative charges to 0.50 per cent from 0.65 per cent of total wage.
21 PSBs lost Rs 25,775 cr in bank frauds in 2017-18: RTI
Twenty-one public sector banks (PSBs) have incurred losses totalling Rs 25,775 crore due to banking frauds in the financial year 2017-18, a Right to
Information reply has stated. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) had incurred the highest loss of Rs 6461.13 crore due to different cases of fraud during the fiscal that ended on March 31 this year, Chandrasekhar Gaud, who had filed the RTI with the Reserve Bank of India, told PTI today.