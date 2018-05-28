News LIVE: SoftBank to invest in 20 GW of solar infrastructure in India by 2025

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line to be inaugurated today, will reduce Gurgaon-Noida travel by 30 minutes

The 24.82-km-long Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir stretch of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line is all set to be inaugurated on Monday that will bring domestic terminal of the city airport on the DMRC network and cut travel travel time between Noida and Gurgaon by at least 30 minutes. bOnce the stretch is opened, it will take the total length of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network to 277 km, officials said.