News LIVE: Explosive devices found in mail sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama: Reports

Oct 24, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
An explosive device was found by a technician who screens mail for Bill and Hillary Clinton at their house in a suburb of New York, The New York Times has reported.
According to the publication, a similar device was also sent to the office of former President Barack Obama.
A law enforcement official told the publication that the device was similar to one found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros on October 22.
A passenger boat belonging to the Maharashtra government has capsized near Shivaji Smarak. The Indian Coast Guard PRO informed media persons that the coastguard hovercraft has reached the spot; choppers are also being used in the rescue operation. "Most of the people are already rescued," the PRO said.
JUST IN | India cricket team captain Virat Kohli becomes the fastest player to score 10,000 ODI runs, reports ANI. He scored in 205 innings. Sachin Tendulkar had made 10,000 ODI runs in 259 innings.
JUST IN | The government of India today constituted a Group of Ministers -- Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Maneka Gandhi -- headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with, and prevent sexual harassment at workplace, reports ANI.
JUST IN | All sensitive cases including Vijay Mallya and Agusta Westland cases will be personally supervised by new interim Central Bureau of Investigation chief Nageshwar Rao (ANI)
Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay High Court refused to grant an extension of time for filing a chargesheet against initial accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Surendra Gadling and Shoma Sen. This order is stayed till November 1 if Maharashtra government wants to appeal in SC.
To maintain the institutional integrity of CBI and in the interest of fairness, purely as an interim measure, they will sit out by going on leave. A SIT, not functioning under either of these officers, will investigate. This is in accordance with the highest standards of fairness: FM Arun Jaitley.
JUST IN | Zydus Wellness to acquire Heinz India for Rs 4,595 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
JUST IN | A key aide of CBI Director Alok Verma, Deputy SP Ajay Bassi, has been transferred to Port Blair, reports CNN News18. Bassi was investigating the Rakesh Asthana bribery case.
BREAKING | Supreme Court says only BS-VI vehicles can be sold in India from April 2020.
JUST IN | CBI Director Alok Verma moves the Supreme Court challenging the government's decision to divest him of powers, reports CNN News18. Verma's plea will be heard on October 26.
The Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru have arrested the company's co-founder Harish BV and registered a case against Unocoin for setting up the ATM without permission, reports The News Minute. Last week, Unocoin had installed India’s first Bitcoin ATM in Bengaluru's Kempfort Mall.
Cyrus Mistry on October 24 announced the formation of Mistry Ventures LLP, established with the intention to provide strategic insights and advice to businesses, incubate new ventures and provide seed, early stage and growth capital to startups in India and globally. Mistry Ventures will bring in Ashish Iyer, Senior Partner and previously Global Leader, Strategy Practice at the Boston Consulting Group to lead the firm. Cyrus launched the venture on second anniversary of Tata-Mistry turf war, when he was sacked by Tata Sons board.
Ecuador does not plan to intervene with the British government on behalf of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to negotiate a way for him to leave the South American country's embassy in London, where he has lived under asylum since 2012, reports Reuters quoting Ecuador's foreign minister said on October 23.
Pakistan will be held responsible if they do not make sincere efforts to curb terrorism on their western border with Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. Talking to reporters on October 23 at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters, Pompeo said this was the message he had delivered to the Pakistani leadership when he traveled to Islamabad in September after Imran Khan became prime minister.
JUST IN | CBI director Alok Verma is not removed as of now, reports CNN News18. He has been divested of all powers of supervision in the pending CVC inquiry.
Six global investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel and SoftBank Group International, have agreed to invest USD 1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa, the company said on October 24.
Oil prices on October 23 extended falls from the previous day, when crude slumped as much as 5 percent, after Saudi Arabia said it would make up for supply disruptions from US sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum exports from next month, reports Reuters.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration is revoking the visas of some Saudi officials implicated in the death of writer Jamal Khashoggi, reports PTI.
President Donald Trump has said even though there was no proof, but terrorists could be among the thousands of Honduran migrants moving toward the United States. His statement on October 23, came a day after he claimed that people from the Middle East and members of the MS-13 criminal gang were part of a caravan of migrants from Latin American countries, including Honduras.
BREAKING | Government steps in the CBI row. Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana both asked to proceed on leave. Nageshwar Rao, Joint Director, to hold charge till pending inquiry, reports CNN News18.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.