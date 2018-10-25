App
Oct 25, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: SC to hear Alok Verma case on October 26, say reports

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 25, 06:13 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court is to take up the Alok Verma case on October 26 after 11am, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.

  • Oct 25, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Fiscal deficit for April-September stands at Rs 5.95 lakh crore
    JUST IN | The The Fiscal deficit for April-September stands at Rs 5.95 lakh crore, which is 95.3 percent of FY19 target. The net tax revenue at Rs 5.83 lakh crore, 39.4 percent Of FY19 estimate, the revenue deficit at Rs 4.5 Lakh Crore, 108 percent Of FY19 estimate. The April to September total spending is at Rs 13.04 lakh crore, 53.4 percent of FY19 estimate.

  • Oct 25, 06:02 PM (IST)

    “The protocol for the removal (or appointment) of the Director of the CBI is on the instruction of the Prime Minister, the chief Justice of India and the Leader of Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge). PM Modi removed the CBI Director at 2 am. This is an insult to the Constitution of India, the CJI and the Leader of Opposition. It is illegal and criminal. Why couldn’t he do it the next morning? The main reason that he removed the CBI Director was because he was going to begin an investigation on the Rafale deal and the corruption charges against the prime minister. Not only that, documents that could indict him were seized”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi told media persons during a press conference.

  • Oct 25, 06:01 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi slams CBI saga, alleges PM Modi called for sacking of Director
    JUST IN |     Congress president Rahul Gandhi has slammed the ongoing events of the top brass of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sacked the CBI director Alok Verma at 2am, and called it "illegal and criminal". He further alleged that the CBI was going to carry out an investigation against the role of Prime Minister on the Rafale issue. Verma is currently on indefinite leave.

  • Oct 25, 05:44 PM (IST)
  • Oct 25, 05:38 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | 1400 arrested in connection to the protests against the Sabarimala temple verdict, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.

  • Oct 25, 05:32 PM (IST)

    Ruias make offer for repayment of Essar Steel debt
    JUST IN | The Ruias, founders of insolvent Essar Steel, make an offer to repay Rs 54,389 crore to creditors of Essar Steel for the full settlement of claims of financial creditors and staff. The plan includes an upfront cash payment of Rs 47,507 crore to all creditors. The upfront cash payment includes Rs 45,559 crore to senior secured financial creditors. The current proposal is in line with the principle of value maximisation and the Ruias have moved for bringing out section12A, which allows for the withdrawal of company from the corporation insolvency resolution process, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.

  • Oct 25, 05:20 PM (IST)
  • Oct 25, 05:06 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court will hear on Friday, a review plea of historian Romila Thapar against the verdict that refused an SIT probe into arrests of five human rights activists in  the Bhima Koregaon case and allowing Maharashtra Police to continue with the investigation, according to a ANI tweet.

  • Oct 25, 05:04 PM (IST)
  • Oct 25, 04:15 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Fiscal deficit for April-September stands at Rs 5.95 lakh crore, which is 95.3 percent of FY19 target.

  • Oct 25, 04:12 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Arundhati Bhattacharya has been appointed Non Executive Independent Director on the board of Piramal Enterprises.
     

  • Oct 25, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Oct 25, 03:28 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Home Ministry Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs officials, and IT Ministry officials meet representatives of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, to review steps taken to tackle misuse of social media. The need for grievance officers once again stressed by the government, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 25, 03:12 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | CBI files an FIR against 8 HAL employees on charges of corruption and forgery, reports CNN News18. They all have been accused of bribery.

  • Oct 25, 02:47 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala House Court. Total nine including P Chidambaram are listed as accused the chargesheet. The court has fixed November 26 as the date for the consideration on the chargesheet. (ANI)

  • Oct 25, 02:29 PM (IST)

    4 men found outside CBI chief's home belong to IB, were on 'routine covert' duties: MHA

    Four men belonging to the Intelligence Bureau were caught outside the official residence of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been divested of his powers and sent on leave, officials said Thursday.

    While Home Ministry officials said the four men were on "routine, covert" duties in the high security area outside Verma's 2 Janpath residence, sources said they were taken away by police and questioned. (PTI)

  • Oct 25, 01:31 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on his arm by an unidentified assailant at Visakhapatnam airport, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 25, 01:21 PM (IST)

    Koregaon Bhima case: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging Bombay HC order 

    The Maharashtra government on October 25 moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order by which the extension of time granted to state police to conclude probe in the Koregaon Bhima violence case was set aside, reports PTI. The High Court on October 23 had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharashtra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation and file the chargesheet against lawyer Surendra Gadling and others in the violence case in which several rights activist had been made accused.
     

  • Oct 25, 01:19 PM (IST)
  • Oct 25, 12:22 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court asks Bihar government and CBI to file a response as to why Chandra Shekhar Verma, husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, has not been arrested yet, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 25, 10:58 AM (IST)

    China, Japan seek warmer ties against backdrop of US trade friction

    Japan's prime minister travels to Beijing on October 25 for his first formal bilateral summit with Chinese leaders in seven years as the Asian rivals seek to build on a thaw in ties against a backdrop of trade friction with Washington, reports Reuters.

  • Oct 25, 10:39 AM (IST)

    The Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu Speaker's decision to disqualify 18 AIADMK MLAs. This a big relief for the EPS-OPS government in Tamil Nadu. 

  • Oct 25, 10:36 AM (IST)

    BREAKING | The disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs is valid, says Madras High Court. 

  • Oct 25, 10:29 AM (IST)
  • Oct 25, 09:49 AM (IST)

    ED attaches Nirav Modi's Hong Kong assets worth Rs 255 crore

    BREAKING | The Enforcement Directorate has attached Nirav Modi's Hong Kong assets worth Rs 255 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

  • Oct 25, 09:03 AM (IST)

    CBI row update: Two 'suspicious' men have been arrested from outside home of CBI chief Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, reports NDTV. 

  • Oct 25, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Letting people come in illegally unfair to those waiting legally for years: Trump 

    US President Donald Trump on October 24 appeared to have expressed sympathy with those in agonizing long wait for the Green Card, as he said letting people come inside the country illegally would be unfair for those who have gone through the legal process, reports PTI.
     

  • Oct 25, 08:20 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Income Tax officials are conducting searches at VV Minerals and it's owner Vaikundarajan, reports ANI. Searches are underway at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu. More details are awaited. 

  • Oct 25, 07:42 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Cathay Pacific Airlines hit by data leak affecting 9.4 million passengers, reports AFP.

