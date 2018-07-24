News Live: SC dismisses Karti Chidambaram's plea against the issuance of summons

Live now
Jul 24, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Over 49 dead as wildfires near Athens, people forced to flee into the ocean
60 cr people face high to extreme water crisis in India
Agitation for reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and education: Three people attempted suicide in Maharashtra today. Jayant Sonavne and Guddu Sonavane attempted suicide by jumping into a river and Jagannath Sonavne consumed poison in Deogaon Rangari in Aurangabad. All the three have been admitted to a hospital.
At least 49 people have died in the worst wildfires that hit Greece in over a decade, reports CNN quoting officials. While more than 100 people have been injured in the blazes, many people are reportedly trapped by the flames and forced to flee into the sea.
Aircel-Maxis case: The Supreme Court dismisses the plea filed by Karti Chidambaram against the issuance of summons against him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed the charge sheet and complaint in a trial court.
According to data released by Swiss National Bank, loans and deposits of individual Indians in the bank decreased by 34.5 percent in the last year compared to the previous year: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said.
After Modi government came to power in 2014, the amount deposited in Swiss National Bank has reduced by 80 percent between 2014 and 2017: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha.
JUST IN | Daiichi-Fortis Case: ICICI moves Delhi High Court claiming unpaid dues of Rs 250 cr, reports CNBC TV18.
INX media case: The Delhi High court defers the hearing on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea by July 25.
A NITI Aayog study shows that 60 crore people in India face high to extreme water crisis. It projects that the demand would be twice the availability supply by 2030, reports PTI.
Madhya Pradesh: At least 500 junior doctors of Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Bhopal's Gandhi Memorial Hospital have submitted their resignation over their demands for stipend and equipment.
JUST IN | Due to continuous rain last night, the route of Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Baltal route as the route is slippery and muddy. There are possibilities of shooting stones and landslides on the route. Helicopter services are also suspended from the Baltal Axis. Yatra will go on from the Pahalgam Axis.
Trump exploring revoking security clearance of six Obama-era officials critical of him
In an unprecedented move, US President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of revoking the security clearance of nearly half a dozen former top national security officials who have been highly critical of his policies.
Google parent Alphabet sees record highs despite EU fine
Google parent Alphabet shares have lifted on a stronger-than-expected earnings report for the past quarter, as the tech giant's results eased concerns over huge fines imposed by the European Union for antitrust actions.
Max 1 day, 5000 protestors: Delhi Police likely recommendations for Jantar Mantar protest
The Delhi Police is likely to recommend capping the duration of protest at the Jantar Mantar at maximum one day and limit the number of protestors at 5,000 after the Supreme Court revoked the ban on holding rallies and dharnas at the iconic site.
India extends $200 million lines of credit to Rwanda after PM Modi holds talks with Prez Kagame
India extended $200 million lines of credit to Rwanda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in trade and agriculture sectors.
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.