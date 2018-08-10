News Live: SC admits CBI appeal against parent's acquittal in Aarushi Talwar murder case

Live now
Aug 10, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SC admits CBI appeal against parent's acquittal in Arushi Talwar murder case
Govt aims to achieve 10% ethanol mix with petrol by 2022, says PM Modi
Rains claim 26 lives in Kerala; scores of dams opened
Oil dips as US-China trade dispute expected to stall economic growth
'Time has come' to create US Space Force, sixth military branch: Mike Pence
Kerala: All 5 shutters of Cheruthoni Dam have been opened. People in the Cheruthoni town have been evacuated. The bridge in the town, connecting north and south Idukki district, has been flooded due to incessant heavy rainfall in the region.
JUST IN | Around 60 people are stranded in a resort in Munnar after the roads to the resort got blocked due to a landslide.
JUST IN | The Delhi High Court grants additional time to former Union Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi and others to file their reply in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. The next date of hearing is October 9.
SC admits CBI appeal against parent's acquittal in Arushi Talwar murder case
JUST IN | In Aarushi murder case, the top court admits a CBI appeal against the parents' acquittal. The dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were earlier acquitted in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.
In the past four years, we had a record output of biofuel. Ethanol has not only benefited the farmers, but also saved the country's wealth. Last year about Rs 4,000 crore worth of foreign goods were saved: PM Modi.
Use of biofuel will increase farmer's income, create new job opportunities and save the country's wealth, says PM Modi, adding that it will prove as a gift to the environment.
Biofuel is not just a vision but a formula that will take India to new heights in the 21st century: PM Modi
Govt aims to achieve 10% ethanol mix with petrol by 2022, says PM Modi
"10 percent ethanol mix with petrol by 2022 and 20 percent by 2030 is what the government is aiming to achieve; all agricultural waste and discard can be used for ethanol production, reducing farm wastage," PM Narendra Modi says on World Bio Fuel Day.
JUST IN | Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea has filed bail plea in a Special CBI Court in Mumbai, reports ANI.
JUST IN | TVS Motor Company chairman moves the Madras High Court with an anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest in an idol theft case.
Rains claim 26 lives in Kerala; scores of dams opened
Heavy rains pounding Kerala triggered a series of landslides in the hilly Idukki district and northern parts, killing 26 people since last night with chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today describing the situation as 'very grim'.
Oil dips as US-China trade dispute expected to stall economic growth
Oil prices fell on Friday, pulled down by concerns that the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China would stall economic growth and fuel demand, reports Reuters.
Russia, China object to US proposal to blacklist Russian bank at UN: Report
Russia and China objected to a US proposal to add a Russian bank, Moscow-based North Korean banker and two other entities to a UN Security Council blacklist, reports Reuters quoting diplomats.
'Time has come' to create US Space Force, sixth military branch: Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence unveiled details of plans to create a US Space Force that would become the sixth branch of America's military, saying the "time has come" to prepare for "the next battlefield," reports PTI.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.