News Live: Satya Pal Malik appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, among others

Aug 21, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | Former Governor of Bihar Satya Pal Malik is appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. Also, Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar, Satyadev Narayan Arya has been appointed as the Governor of Haryana, Tathagata Roy as the Governor of Meghalaya, Baby Rani Maurya as the Governor of Uttarakhand, Ganga Prasad appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, and Kaptan Singh Solanki has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura.
Iraq to ask U.S. for exemptions on some Iran sanctions
Ahmed Patel new treasurer of Congress
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today appointed Ahmed Patel as the party's treasurer in place of Motilal Vora, who will now be AICC general secretary administration, a newly created post.
Patel, who was the political secretary of former party chief Sonia Gandhi, has earlier served the post of treasurer. Rahul appointed former Union minister Anand Sharma as the chairperson of the party's foreign affairs department replacing Karan Singh, the Congress said in a statement. (PTI)
India tells state oil firm ONGC to list overseas unit
The Indian government has asked its biggest state owned firm, Oil and Natural Gas, to list its overseas unit ONGC Videsh, according to a letter seen.
The move to float the unit which has investments in 11 producing assets in countries including Russia, Brazil and Iran is part of a government push to sell state-assets to raise funds. (Reuters)
RBI rejects banks' plea to allow dispensation of JP Associates, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Supreme Court says no NOTA (None of the above) in Rajya Sabha elections
The Supreme Court today said the option of none of the above (NOTA) cannot be permitted in Rajya Sabha elections. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud has set aside the Election Commission's notification allowing NOTA option in the ballot papers for Rajya Sabha polls.
Kellogg and Reckitt Benckiser join the race for GSK's Horlicks, The Economic Times reports.
Cereal maker The Kellogg Company (Kellogg) and British healthcare company Reckitt Benckiser Plc have entered the race to buy GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer nutrition business, which includes Horlicks, The Economic Times reported.
WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels may meet IT Minister
WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels is visiting India this week and is likely to meet IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, as the company attempts to address concerns around fake news on its messaging platform which have led to horrific crimes like mob-lynching.
According to sources, Daniels will be in India for 4-5 days, starting Tueday, and meet business and government officials during his visit. (PTI)
NGT sends Vedanta plea on Sterlite plant to panel headed by former judge
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has remitted mining company Vedanta's plea, challenging closure of its Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin, to a committee headed by a former judge.
A bench headed by chairperson A K Goel said a credible mechanism, through which rival contentions can be balanced and final view taken, has to be evolved.
The green panel said that the committee, which will also include representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministry of Environment and Forests, may visit the site and consider technical data.
The tribunal asked the committee to assume work within two weeks and decide the matter within six weeks.
It noted in its order that it cannot be ignored that the copper smelting plant contributed to copper production in the country and employed 1,300 people. (PTI)
