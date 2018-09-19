App
Sep 19, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: SAARC foreign ministers to meet on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 19, 08:34 PM (IST)
  • Sep 19, 06:40 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Sebi has issued a clarification on ICICI bank show cause notice.

  • Sep 19, 09:21 PM (IST)

    Mullapali Ramachandran has been appointed as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, according to an ANI tweet.

  • Sep 19, 08:06 PM (IST)

    Yes Bank stated that they have received an RBI letter stating that Rana Kapoor may remain MD, CEO till Jan 31,2019. The Bank's board of directors will meet on September 25 on the future course of action

  • Sep 19, 06:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN |  The UAE Court order on Augusta Westland chopper middleman Christian Michel is not an extradition order, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.

  • Sep 19, 05:18 PM (IST)
  • Sep 19, 04:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BSE gets SEBI's approval to launch a commodity derivatives segment, reports CNBC TV18. 

  • Sep 19, 04:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Income tax investigation department has conducted a survey on Jet Airways' office located in Delhi and Mumbai, sources tell Moneycontrol. The team is checking the company's book of accounts under section 133 A. The survey would be converted into a search If the team finds any incriminating evidence.

  • Sep 19, 03:56 PM (IST)
  • Sep 19, 03:47 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Islamabad High Court has suspended jail terms of former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield case, reports Geo News. 

  • Sep 19, 01:56 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Christian Michel, a middleman in Agusta Westland chopper scam, is missing since UAE court-ordered extradition to India, reports NDTV quoting lawyer. 

  • Sep 19, 01:33 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The government will announce restrictions on non-essential import items very soon, says Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs. 

  • Sep 19, 11:45 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Cabinet approves an ordinance on Triple Talaq. 

  • Sep 19, 11:22 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi High Court dismisses a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking clarity on formula by OMCs to fix fuel prices, reports CNBC TV18. 

  • Sep 19, 10:42 AM (IST)

    TVS Motor partners with Torino Motors for Mexican market

    JUST IN | TVS Motor partners with Torino Motors for the Mexican market, reports CNBC TV18. 

  • Sep 19, 10:40 AM (IST)

    Delhi High Court defers IBC proceedings against Punj Lloyd

    JUST IN | Delhi High Court defers IBC proceedings against Punj Lloyd until November 19, reports CNBC TV 18. 

  • Sep 19, 10:00 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Meeting between Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to begin shortly, reports ANI. 

  • Sep 19, 09:52 AM (IST)
  • Sep 19, 08:50 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | North and South Korea agree to seek to jointly host the 2032 Summer Olympics, reports AP. 

  • Sep 19, 08:28 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agree to push for the Korean Peninsula without nukes, reports AP.

  • Sep 19, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Trump claims China rebuilt itself with money drained out of US

    China rebuilt itself with the "tremendous amount" of money pouring out of the United States, President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday, asserting that America has been "ripped off" by "everyone", including Beijing, reports PTI.

  • Sep 19, 07:42 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Fuel prices remain unchanged today across India. 

  • Sep 19, 07:41 AM (IST)
  • Sep 19, 07:40 AM (IST)

    China to penalise $60 billion of US imports in tit-for-tat move

    China and the United States plunged deeper into a trade war on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion of US products to its import tariff list in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, reports Reuters. 

  • Sep 19, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Wall Street bounces back as investors shrug off trade tensions

    Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday in a broad-based rally as investors brushed aside intensifying trade rhetoric between the United States and China, reports Reuters. All three major US indexes closed higher following Monday's sell-off.

  • Sep 19, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Oil prices fall amid surprise growth in US crude stocks

    Oil prices on Wednesday pulled back from gains racked up the previous day, pushed down amid a surprise climb in US crude stockpiles, reports Reuters. 

  • Sep 19, 07:35 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

