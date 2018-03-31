News Live: Malala visits Pak hometown in Swat Valley

Malala visits Pak hometown in Swat Valley

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, today arrived in her Swat Valley hometown in Pakistan for the first time after she was shot in the head by Taliban militants for advocating girls education more than five years ago.

Amid tight security, she along with her parents arrived in Swat district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a day-long visit, sources said.

She has been put up in Circuit House. The venue had been surrounded by the law enforcers.