News Live: Govt agrees to elevate Justice K M Joseph to Supreme Court

Live now
Aug 03, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Oil edges lower as supply concerns return
Russia behind effort to meddle in US elections: Trump national security team
PNB fraud case update: Antigua says no harm done in granting a passport to Mehul Choksi, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | The Government has agreed to elevate Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court, reports The Indian Express. Joseph will join the Supreme Court along with the Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran.
NEWS FLASH: Two terrorists have been gunned down by security forces during Sopore Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Search operation continues.
Oil edges lower as supply concerns return
Oil prices edged lower after strong gains the previous day, easing on persistent supply concerns as Russia increased production in July and Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude for its Asian customers.
Apple CEO calls $1 trillion value a "milestone" but not a focus
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said that the iPhone maker's $1 trillion market capitalization was "not the most important measure" of the company's success but was instead a result of its focus on its products, customers and company values.
Russia behind effort to meddle in US elections: Trump national security team
US President Donald Trump's national security team said that Russia is behind "pervasive" attempts to interfere in upcoming US elections, in a rejection of denials of meddling that Russian President Vladimir Putin made directly to Trump. (Reuters)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.