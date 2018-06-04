App
Jun 04, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Rupee turns soft ahead of RBI policy meet, down 5 paise

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 04, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Parliamentary panel asks bankers to prepare road map to deal with NPAs

    Parliamentarians today asked bankers to prepare a road map to deal with mounting bad loans in the system, which touched Rs 8.31 lakh crore at end-December 2017.

    It was also emphasised during a meeting of the bankers with Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Lok Sabha MP Veerappa Moily, that corporates should not be painted with a same brush as all are not wilful defaulters, said sources.

  • Jun 04, 07:07 PM (IST)

    Rupee turns soft ahead of RBI policy meet, down 5 paise

    The rupee on Monday slipped from its near one-month high to end lower by 5 paise at Rs 67.11 against the US dollar due to some demand for the American currency from importers and banks.

    Overall, forex market sentiment turned little nervous and witnessed lethargic trade as currency traders preferred to stay on the side-lines ahead of the RBI's bi-monthly policy outcome.

    The Indian currency hovered near a fresh one-month high in early trade, breaching the significant 66-level briefly against the US currency before retreating sharply.

    It swung between a high of Rs 66.84 and a low of Rs 67.17 during the day.

  • Jun 04, 06:54 PM (IST)

    CM Yogi Adityanath meets Shah, first meeting post Uttar Pradesh bypoll losses

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met BJP president Amit Shah, their first meeting after defeats suffered by the party in the recent bypolls in the state, according to a PTI report.

    There was no official comment on what transpired in the meeting, but they are believed to have discussed the evolving political situation in the state where opposition parties have joined hands to challenge the BJP.

  • Jun 04, 06:43 PM (IST)
  • Jun 04, 06:38 PM (IST)
    https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/in-pictures-10-major-countries-that-prime-minister-modi-has-not-visited-so-far-2582363.html
  • Jun 04, 06:25 PM (IST)

    India's forest cover stood at 21.34 percent in 2015: Report

    India's forest cover stood at 21.34 percent in 2015, an increase of 1.29 per cent from 2009, according to a government report on environment.

    The 'Status of Environment Report, India 2015', released by Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan at the state environment ministers’ conference here today, said forests and tree cover together constitute about 24.16 per cent of the country's geographical area.

    As per the latest estimate by Forest Survey of India (FSI), in 2015, the forest cover stood at 21.34 per cent of India's total geographical area, with a marginal rise from 20.05 per cent in 2009, it said.

    Mizoram with 89 per cent has the highest forest cover among the states and Union territories in the country.

    It is followed by Lakshadweep (84.56 percent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (82 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (80 per cent), according to the report.

    Assam's forest cover at 35 per cent was the lowest in the list of 15 states and Union territories (UTs) having more than 33 per cent forest cover.

  • Jun 04, 05:53 PM (IST)

    SC notice to Centre on plea against upper age limit for NEET

    The Supreme Court today sought reply from the Centre on a plea challenging the Medical Council of India (MCI) norm laying down upper age limit of 25 years for general category aspirants to apply for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS and BDS courses.

    A bench comprising justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the Kerala government on the plea by a group of 170 medical aspirants and posted the matter for hearing on July 10.

    The group of aspirants have challenged the Delhi High Court's May 11 judgement dismissing the pleas challenging the MCI notification laying down the upper age limit of 25 and 30 years for general and reserved categories respectively to apply for NEET for MBBS and BDS courses. (PTI)

  • Jun 04, 05:44 PM (IST)

    Solar energy sector sees 76 percent rise in job searches: Report

    With the government focusing on growing the renewable energy sector in the country, the solar energy sector has seen a 76 percent growth in job searches since 2014, according to a report by global job portal Indeed.

    The government has set a target to produce 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022, out of which 100 GW has to come from solar power, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biomass and 5 GW from small hydro power. (PTI)

  • Jun 04, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Karnataka Congress leaders likely to visit Delhi over ministerial berths, portfolios

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday indicated that Congress leaders from the state were likely to visit New Delhi to discuss the list of ministers and portfolio allocation with the party high-command, ahead of the June 6 cabinet expansion in the southern state.

    "Whether we are going (to Delhi) today or tomorrow, I am not sure. The information is that (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi will arrive today (from abroad). Once he is back, he will call us, we will go then," Parameshwara, who is also the state Congress chief, told reporters here.

    Both the parties in the ruling coalition in Karnataka -- the Congress and the JD(S) -- have announced a power-sharing agreement, under which the portfolios to be held by each partner have also been mentioned.

  • Jun 04, 04:56 PM (IST)

    BJP's poor show in bypolls 'not a small thing': NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asserted that the BJP's poor show in the just held bypolls was "not a small thing" and called upon opposition parties to come together, saying he was ready to play the role of an unifier.

    In Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha by-election, which was won by the ruling party, the anti-BJP votes were more than the ballots polled by it, he claimed.

    Most of the "bypoll results went against the ruling party. This is not a small thing", Pawar said.

    Dealing a blow to the BJP, opposition parties last week emerged victorious in 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls, while limiting the saffron party and its allies to just three.

    The Maratha strongman said he would be happy to work towards uniting like-minded parties to take on the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

  • Jun 04, 04:42 PM (IST)

    Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rules out review of daily fuel pricing

    Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday ruled out a daily price review of petrol and diesel but said the government was concerned about pinching fuel prices and is working on a long-term solution.

    Daily revision in petrol and diesel prices, which was introduced in mid-June last year, had come in for criticism after rates were hiked every day last month in step with firming international oil rates. It was speculated that the long-term solution being worked out by the government to deal with the volatility may involve review of the daily price review mechanism, according to a PTI report.

    After hitting all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel on May 29, rates have marginally fallen during the subsequent days on softening in international oil prices and rupee strengthening against the US dollar.

  • Jun 04, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Fitch downgrades PNB's viability rating to 'b' from 'bb-'

    Fitch Ratings has downgraded the viability rating (VR) of scam-hit Punjab National Bank to 'b' from 'bb-', and maintained it on rating watch negative (RWN). The rating agency, however, has affirmed the bank's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its support rating floor and support rating at 'BBB-'and '2', respectively.
     

  • Jun 04, 04:30 PM (IST)

    India among top 5 nations in e-waste generation: Report 

    India is among the top five e-waste generating countries in the world besides China, the US, Japan and Germany, according to a report. Among states, Maharashtra contributes the largest e-waste of 19.8 percent but recycles only about 47,810 tonne per annum (TPA), the report released by Assocham and NEC today said ahead of the Environment Day on June 5.
     

  • Jun 04, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Oil down as US supply grows, OPEC mulls higher output

    Oil prices fell on Monday as US production hit a record high and as OPEC members considered boosting supply. Benchmark Brent crude oil lost $1.26 a barrel to hit a low of $75.53 before recovering a little to $75.69 by 1035 GMT.

  • Jun 04, 04:18 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Reliance Communication said that it is working expeditiously to complete the asset monetisation programme.

  • Jun 04, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Rs 5400 cr supplied to Telangana banks for farmers' scheme: RBI 

    The Reserve Bank of India said they ensured cash availability to the extent of 95 percent in Telangana for the newly launched 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers.
     

  • Jun 04, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Governors can help in ensuring people benefit from central schemes: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged governors to leverage their experience to help people derive maximum benefits from central schemes and reminded them of their pivotal role in a federal structure. Addressing the opening session of the 49th Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the prime minister said that in states with significant tribal population, they can help in ensuring that these communities take advantage of government initiatives in fields such as education, sports and financial inclusion.
     

  • Jun 04, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Boeing says there's a two-year wait for India's fighter jet order: Report

    Boeing says there's a two-year wait for India's fighter jet order: Report

    India could take two years to choose the winner of its order for 110 fighter jets, a Bloomberg report says, citing a senior Boeing executive.
  • Jun 04, 04:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Fitch has downgraded PNB's viability rating to B and maintained the 'rating watch negative'.

  • Jun 04, 04:01 PM (IST)

    China's Xiaomi plans $3 billion CDRs in blockbuster July IPO: Report

    Chinese smartphone and connected device maker Xiaomi plans to raise up to 30 percent of its blockbuster $10 billion IPO by selling shares in mainland China while offering the remainder in Hong Kong, reported Reuters.

  • Jun 04, 03:58 PM (IST)

    DATA STORY: The cost of a plate of meal in India and around the world

    DATA STORY: The cost of a plate of meal in India and around the world

    In 2013, Congress leader Raj Babbar made a statement that a hearty meal in Mumbai could be bought for Rs 12.
  • Jun 04, 03:56 PM (IST)

    "To bring Russia's Liquefied natural gas in India is a big achievement in our energy road map. In next 20 years, $25 billion worth gas will come to India and yearly $1.5 billion worth LNG will be bought from Russia. It's successful deal between India-Russia," Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan in Dahej Gujarat said.

  • Jun 04, 03:52 PM (IST)

    RBI governor Urjit Patel said the Fed waited long and communicated withdrawal from 2014. Patel added that the Fed needs to prolong balance sheet shrinkage to help emerging markets.

  • Jun 04, 03:50 PM (IST)


    Brick kilns in Bihar sans zig-zag tech to be banned from September 1: Deputy CM

    To tackle air pollution, brick kilns in Bihar without green technology will not be allowed to function from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here today. Sushil Kumar Modi, who also holds the forest and environment portfolio, said brick kilns which do not have 'zig-zag technology' will be banned. 

  • Jun 04, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Bain says will help Toshiba Memory pursue big acquisitions

    Bain Capital, which led the $18 billion acquisition of Toshiba Memory Corp, said on Monday it plans to support the business in pursuing M&A in the chip industry, including potentially large deals. The world's second largest maker of NAND chips is expected to have significant funding and spending needs - partly due to the high capital cost nature of the semiconductor industry but also because it has to please the many members of the winning Bain consortium.

  • Jun 04, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Russia's Gazprom begins LNG supplies to India

    Russia's Gazprom begins LNG supplies to India

    After the US, Russia today began supplying LNG to India under a long-term deal as world's fourth-largest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) diversifies import basket to meet its vast energy needs.
  • Jun 04, 03:29 PM (IST)

    China says in principle door is open to talks with US on trade
     

    China's door to talks is open in principle, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, a day after Beijing warned that any trade and business deals reached with Washington would be void if the United States implemented tariffs. The United States and China have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion each, as US President Donald Trump has pushed Beijing to open its economy further and address the United States' large trade deficit with China.

  • Jun 04, 03:16 PM (IST)
  • Jun 04, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Japan looks to launch driverless car system in Tokyo by 2020

    A self-driving car service could be on Tokyo's public roads in time for the 2020 Olympics as Japan looks to drive investment in new technology to drive economic growth, according to a government strategic review announced on Monday. The strategy, presented at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also includes plans to allow the development of virtual power plants by the fiscal year ending March 2022.

  • Jun 04, 03:08 PM (IST)

    India can achieve environment-related targets in a year if states work together: Harsh Vardhan

    Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has said if states work together, the country will achieve all its environment-related targets within a year. Speaking at the state environment ministers' conference here, he said that an emotional attachment with the environment is imperative for its preservation.

