App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 27, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Ready to meet banking system liquidity requirements, says RBI

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 27, 12:45 PM (IST)

    RBI calls off the meeting with IL&FS shareholders on September 28

    JUST IN | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls off the meeting with IL&FS shareholders on September 28, a day ahead of the company's annual general meeting (AGM), reports CNBC TV18. 

  • Sep 27, 11:21 AM (IST)

    RBI ready to meet banking system liquidity requirements

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday that it stands ready to meet the liquidity requirements of the banking system through the various instruments available to it based on their assessment of the evolving market conditions, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 27, 11:04 AM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Mere adultery can't be a crime unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC: CJI Dipak Misra reading the verdict on the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

  • Sep 27, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Supreme Court quashes Section 497 of IPC, says adultery not criminal offence

    The Supreme Court quashes Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The apex court says adultery is not a criminal offence. 

  • Sep 27, 10:55 AM (IST)

    Adultery Law violates Right to Privacy to some extent: CJI. 

  • Sep 27, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Adultery can't be a criminal offence, says CJI Dipak Misra. 

  • Sep 27, 10:50 AM (IST)

    The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra says that there can't be a social license to destroy the institution of marriage. 

  • Sep 27, 10:48 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Two of the five judges declare adultery law as manifestly arbitrary. They say that it treats women with subordination, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 27, 10:46 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court says that any discrimination shall invite the wrath of the Constitution. 

  • Sep 27, 10:44 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Women and men must be treated with equality, says Supreme Court while announcing a verdict on Adultery Law. 

  • Sep 27, 09:33 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | WikiLeaks names one-time spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson as its new editor-in-chief, according to media reports.

  • Sep 27, 09:25 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Income Tax raids continue for the second day at RJD MLA Abu Dojana's offices in Patna, reports ANI.

  • Sep 27, 08:55 AM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 08:06 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Three terrorists are believed to be trapped in a building at the encounter site in Budgam's Chadoora in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Firing is going on. 

  • Sep 27, 07:41 AM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 07:36 AM (IST)

    PM Modi gets UN's highest environmental honour
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded with the UN's highest environmental honour, bestowed upon five other individuals and organisations, for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single-use plastic in India by 2022, reports PTI.

  • Sep 27, 07:35 AM (IST)

    Trump sees no time frame for North Korea deal, second summit coming

    US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not have a time frame for North Korea to denuclearize, reports Reuters. Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is planning to visit Pyongyang again next month to set up a second summit for Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

  • Sep 27, 07:34 AM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 07:34 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | One terrorist has been killed in the encounter in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district. Firing has stopped, reports ANI. Search operations are underway.

  • Sep 27, 07:33 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in Noorbagh on outskirts of Srinagar city, two terrorists believed to be trapped. Another encounter has started at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district, reports ANI. Internet services have been suspended at both the places. More details awaited.

  • Sep 27, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Oil prices rise ahead of US sanctions against Iran


    Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifted by looming US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 27, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.