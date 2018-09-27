News LIVE: Ready to meet banking system liquidity requirements, says RBI

Live now
Sep 27, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
RBI calls off the meeting with IL&FS shareholders on September 28
RBI ready to meet banking system liquidity requirements
BREAKING | Supreme Court quashes Section 497 of IPC, says adultery not criminal offence
PM Modi gets UN's highest environmental honour
Trump sees no time frame for North Korea deal, second summit coming
Oil prices rise ahead of US sanctions against Iran
RBI calls off the meeting with IL&FS shareholders on September 28
JUST IN | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls off the meeting with IL&FS shareholders on September 28, a day ahead of the company's annual general meeting (AGM), reports CNBC TV18.
RBI ready to meet banking system liquidity requirements
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday that it stands ready to meet the liquidity requirements of the banking system through the various instruments available to it based on their assessment of the evolving market conditions, reports Reuters.
Mere adultery can't be a crime unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC: CJI Dipak Misra reading the verdict on the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Supreme Court quashes Section 497 of IPC, says adultery not criminal offence
The Supreme Court quashes Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The apex court says adultery is not a criminal offence.
Adultery Law violates Right to Privacy to some extent: CJI.
Adultery can't be a criminal offence, says CJI Dipak Misra.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra says that there can't be a social license to destroy the institution of marriage.
JUST IN | Two of the five judges declare adultery law as manifestly arbitrary. They say that it treats women with subordination, reports CNN News18.
The Supreme Court says that any discrimination shall invite the wrath of the Constitution.
JUST IN | Women and men must be treated with equality, says Supreme Court while announcing a verdict on Adultery Law.
JUST IN | WikiLeaks names one-time spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson as its new editor-in-chief, according to media reports.
JUST IN | Income Tax raids continue for the second day at RJD MLA Abu Dojana's offices in Patna, reports ANI.
JUST IN | Three terrorists are believed to be trapped in a building at the encounter site in Budgam's Chadoora in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Firing is going on.
PM Modi gets UN's highest environmental honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded with the UN's highest environmental honour, bestowed upon five other individuals and organisations, for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single-use plastic in India by 2022, reports PTI.
Trump sees no time frame for North Korea deal, second summit coming
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not have a time frame for North Korea to denuclearize, reports Reuters. Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is planning to visit Pyongyang again next month to set up a second summit for Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
JUST IN | One terrorist has been killed in the encounter in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district. Firing has stopped, reports ANI. Search operations are underway.
JUST IN | An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in Noorbagh on outskirts of Srinagar city, two terrorists believed to be trapped. Another encounter has started at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district, reports ANI. Internet services have been suspended at both the places. More details awaited.
Oil prices rise ahead of US sanctions against Iran
Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifted by looming US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, reports Reuters.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.