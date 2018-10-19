App
Oct 19, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: RBI raises single borrower exposure limit for non-infra NBFCs to 15%

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 19, 08:50 AM (IST)

    RBI eases liquidity coverage ratio norms

    BREAKING | RBI eases liquidity coverage ratio norms, reports CNBC TV18. The RBI says the single borrower exposure limit for non-infra NBFCs has been increased to 15 percent from 10 percent.

  • Oct 19, 07:46 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 07:39 AM (IST)

    US economic policy toward China to get tougher, say economists 

    US trade policy towards China over the next few years will become more confrontational, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who remain convinced US growth has peaked and will slow substantially next year.

  • Oct 19, 07:27 AM (IST)
  • Oct 19, 07:31 AM (IST)

    US asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation

    The United States is requesting that a World Trade Organization dispute resolution panel gets involved in a clash over international retaliation over US tariffs on steel and aluminium, reports PTI quoting a US official familiar with the matter.

  • Oct 19, 07:29 AM (IST)

    Cyclone Titli: Total 57 people have died and 57,131 houses damaged due to the cyclone and subsequent floods and landslides in Odisha till now, reports ANI quoting a Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

  • Oct 19, 07:28 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | In the wake of Dusshera celebrations, security has been beefed up across the country, with special traffic arrangements and restrictions imposed in Delhi, reports ANI. 
     

  • Oct 19, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Oil prices edge up, but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row

    Oil prices nudged higher on October 19 but were set for a second weekly drop amid higher US crude inventories, an ongoing Sino-US trade war and concerns over the death of a prominent Saudi journalist, reports Reuters.

  • Oct 19, 07:26 AM (IST)

    50,000 Indians took US citizenship in 2017: Report 

    Over 50,000 Indians were granted the American citizenship in 2017, four thousand more than the previous year, reports PTI quoting the latest official report.
     

  • Oct 19, 07:24 AM (IST)

    Telcos to delete Aadhaar data if customer gives alternative KYC docs: COAI 

    Mobile service customers who want to get their Aadhaar details removed from the records of telecom operators would need to provide alternative verification documents, reports PTI quoting industry body COAI said on October 18.
     

  • Oct 19, 07:23 AM (IST)

    Trump says missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi likely dead, warns of 'very severe' consequences 

    US President Donald Trump has said it looks like Saudi Arabia's missing dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead and warned of 'very severe' consequences if the kingdom is responsible, reports PTI. 
     

  • Oct 19, 07:18 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

