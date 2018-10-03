App
Oct 03, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as CJI

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 03, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Ranjan Gogoi has been sworn in as the new CJI

    Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

    Here’s all you need to know about CJI Ranjan Gogoi

  • Oct 03, 11:16 AM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Ayyappa devotees to file review petition against Sabarimala verdict 

    JUST IN | Ayyappa devotees to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala temple allowing women of all ages to enter, reports CNN News18. Protestors say that the religious belief has been compromised. 

  • Oct 03, 09:45 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, reports the Indian Express. At least 250 people have been evacuated and are being moved to different blocks. No casualty has been reported as of now. 

  • Oct 03, 09:22 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Firefighting operations are underway at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. 

  • Oct 03, 09:07 AM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Rupee opens at a record low of 73.24/dollar

    JUST IN | Rupee opens at a record low of 73.24 against the US dollar.

  • Oct 03, 08:57 AM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 07:39 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Kim Jong Un in North Korea on October 7, reports AFP quoting State Department. 

  • Oct 03, 07:30 AM (IST)

    PM Modi, UN chief discuss issues important for global peace 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to global peace and prosperity.
     

  • Oct 03, 07:29 AM (IST)
  • Oct 03, 07:27 AM (IST)

    After USMCA Trump hopeful of trade deal with China, EU

    A day after announcing to the world that he has reached a new trade deal with neighbouring Mexico and Canada, US President Donald Trump said he is now working on trade agreements with China, Japan and the European Union, reports PTI. The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) replaces the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
     

  • Oct 03, 07:25 AM (IST)

    Oil prices dip on rising US supply, but Iran sanctions still loom

    Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a report of rising US crude inventories and an expected increase in production, reports Reuters. 

  • Oct 03, 07:21 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

