News LIVE: Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as CJI

Oct 03, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the new CJI
Ayyappa devotees to file review petition against Sabarimala verdict
Rupee opens at a record low of 73.24/dollar
PM Modi, UN chief discuss issues important for global peace
After USMCA Trump hopeful of trade deal with China, EU
Oil prices dip on rising US supply, but Iran sanctions still loom
Ranjan Gogoi has been sworn in as the new CJI
Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
Here’s all you need to know about CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Ayyappa devotees to file review petition against Sabarimala verdict
JUST IN | Ayyappa devotees to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala temple allowing women of all ages to enter, reports CNN News18. Protestors say that the religious belief has been compromised.
JUST IN | Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, reports the Indian Express. At least 250 people have been evacuated and are being moved to different blocks. No casualty has been reported as of now.
JUST IN | Firefighting operations are underway at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.
Rupee opens at a record low of 73.24/dollar
JUST IN | Rupee opens at a record low of 73.24 against the US dollar.
JUST IN | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Kim Jong Un in North Korea on October 7, reports AFP quoting State Department.
PM Modi, UN chief discuss issues important for global peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to global peace and prosperity.
After USMCA Trump hopeful of trade deal with China, EU
A day after announcing to the world that he has reached a new trade deal with neighbouring Mexico and Canada, US President Donald Trump said he is now working on trade agreements with China, Japan and the European Union, reports PTI. The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) replaces the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Oil prices dip on rising US supply, but Iran sanctions still loom
Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a report of rising US crude inventories and an expected increase in production, reports Reuters.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.