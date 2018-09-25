News LIVE: Rana Kapoor to get more time in current role beyond January, 2019, says Yes Bank

Live now
Sep 25, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government stands fully in support of the PSBs with respect to capital support.
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Such is the condition a party that is more than100 years old, that they are seeking certificates of smaller parties. Had they done some introspection in the last four years then such a situation would not have arisen," while addressing party workers (karyakartas) in Bhopal.
JUST IN | Yes Bank has stated that it has decided to give Rana Kapoor further time in his current role beyond January, 2019, according to CNBC TV 18 report. It will ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the period of his tenure till April 30, 2019.
JUST IN | Yes Bank forms a search and selection committee to identify a new MD and CEO, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
JUST IN | FM Jaitley said that the merger of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will be in the interest of the employees.
JUST IN | Banks have requested for threshold 1 level to be relaxed under PCA Norms, said FM Jaitley.
JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said that last several years were challenging for all PSBs as they financed large projects.
JUST IN | An unintended consequence of Clause 29-a of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is that potential defaulters are also paying up, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley,
JUST IN | Large amounts of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) lending was held up in non performing assets (NPAs), says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
JUST IN | The government will launch three new initiatives on September 25, as stated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Of these, there will also be a financial inclusion index launched for each state.
JUST IN | The net tax receipts from the April to August period stands at Rs 3.66 Lakh Crore. The fiscal deficit was at Rs 5.91 Lakh Crore. The total expenditure was at Rs 10.71 lakh crorem non-tax revenue at Rs 98,332 crore, major subsidies totalled to Rs 1.71 lakh crore, while PSU divestment receipts stand at Rs 9,424 crore.
FM Jaitley says that the perception regarding the health of public sector banks (PSBs) has become more positive as banks have posted positive results in terms of resolution, recovery, provisioning and credit growth.
FM Jaitley exhorted the banks to ensure all steps at their end to ensure clean lending and effective action in cases of fraud and wilful default, to justify the trust reposed in banks. Banks must strive to be seen always as institutions of clean and prudent lending, the finance minister adds.
FM Jaitley says amendment of IBC to debar wilful defaulters has had the unintended positive consequence of defaulting borrowers stepping forward to make payment in order to participate in the resolution process.
FM Jaitley noted the continued relevance of PSBs in the Indian context, in view of their development contributions and to support financial inclusion. In this regard, he noted that support for non-retail banking from other lenders continues to be insufficient.
FM Jaitley says that formalisation of the Indian economy coupled with inclusive growth through massive financial inclusion has unlocked purchasing power which will drive India’s growth.
JUST IN | Expect India to sustain a growth rate of around 8%, says FM Arun Jaitley.
While addressing Chief Executives & Whole-time Directors of PSBs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that formalisation of the Indian economy through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), GST, demonetisation and digital payments have enabled better assessment of financial capacity and risks.
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress party is forming coalitions not in the name of developing the nation, but to seek a victories as he addresses karyakartas in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
JUST IN | "We cannot forget 3 great men in our nation's history Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohiya and Deen Dayal Upadhyay," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing karyakartas in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. "We are the only party that accepts the teachings of these 3 great men."
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"We are indebted to our party workers for our success." while addressing karyakartas in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
US President Donald Trump has said he expects to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "in the not too distant future" over the progress in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, reports PTI. Trump praised him for being "very open and terrific".