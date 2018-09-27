App
Sep 27, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Probe on Jayalalithaa's death completes witness examination, say reports

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 27, 03:43 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Finance ministry source says the government has no plans to cut duties on petrol, diesel, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 27, 02:41 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The commission probing the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's has completed examination of the witnesses, according to an NDTV tweet. 

  • Sep 27, 02:21 PM (IST)

    The Supreme Court will begin hearing on the Ayodhya matter from October 29, 2018, to decide the suit on merit.

  • Sep 27, 02:20 PM (IST)

    With respect to Ismail Faruqui case, Justice Ashok Bhushan says that the case doesn't decide any matter in this suit. "Suits are to be decided on the basis on own evidence," says Bhushan. Faruqui had filed a petition challenging the validity of the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993, by which the Centre acquired 67.703 acres of land in and around the Babri Masjid.

  • Sep 27, 02:15 PM (IST)

    The Supreme Court observes that a place of particular significance for practising religion has a different place in law. 

  • Sep 27, 02:13 PM (IST)

    The apex court says that all temples, mosques, churches are equally relevant. 

  • Sep 27, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Justice Ashok Bhushan says there are two opinions - one by Justice Bhushan and CJI Dipak Misra, and second by Justice S Nazeer.

  • Sep 27, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court declines to refer Babri Masjid case to a larger bench 

    The Supreme Court declines to refer the Babri-Masjid demolition case to a larger bench, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 27, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Law isn't always logical, says Justice Bhushan

  • Sep 27, 02:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court will deliver a verdict on Sabarimala issue tomorrow, reports NDTV. 

  • Sep 27, 01:50 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Two terrorists were killed in Budgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Search operations are underway.

  • Sep 27, 01:45 PM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 01:38 PM (IST)

    A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the verdict. 
     

  • Sep 27, 01:36 PM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 01:35 PM (IST)

    The apex court will decide whether the observations of the constitution bench in 1994 requires reconsideration or not. 

  • Sep 27, 01:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case will shortly be read out in two judgements, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 27, 12:45 PM (IST)

    RBI calls off the meeting with IL&FS shareholders on September 28

    JUST IN | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls off the meeting with IL&FS shareholders on September 28, a day ahead of the company's annual general meeting (AGM), reports CNBC TV18. 

  • Sep 27, 11:21 AM (IST)

    RBI ready to meet banking system liquidity requirements

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday that it stands ready to meet the liquidity requirements of the banking system through the various instruments available to it based on their assessment of the evolving market conditions, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 27, 11:04 AM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Mere adultery can't be a crime unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC: CJI Dipak Misra reading the verdict on the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

  • Sep 27, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Supreme Court quashes Section 497 of IPC, says adultery not criminal offence

    The Supreme Court quashes Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The apex court says adultery is not a criminal offence. 

  • Sep 27, 10:55 AM (IST)

    Adultery Law violates Right to Privacy to some extent: CJI. 

  • Sep 27, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Adultery can't be a criminal offence, says CJI Dipak Misra. 

  • Sep 27, 10:50 AM (IST)

    The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra says that there can't be a social license to destroy the institution of marriage. 

  • Sep 27, 10:48 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Two of the five judges declare adultery law as manifestly arbitrary. They say that it treats women with subordination, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 27, 10:46 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court says that any discrimination shall invite the wrath of the Constitution. 

  • Sep 27, 10:44 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Women and men must be treated with equality, says Supreme Court while announcing a verdict on Adultery Law. 

  • Sep 27, 09:33 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | WikiLeaks names one-time spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson as its new editor-in-chief, according to media reports.

  • Sep 27, 09:25 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Income Tax raids continue for the second day at RJD MLA Abu Dojana's offices in Patna, reports ANI.

  • Sep 27, 08:55 AM (IST)
