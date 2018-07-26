News Live: PMLA court asks Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to appear before court in September

Live now
Jul 26, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Maratha quota stir: Internet services suspended in Navi Mumbai
Oil rises after Saudi Arabia suspends shipments through Red Sea lane following attack
Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Kupwara's Handwara, reports ANI. More details awaited
JUST IN | The PMLA court asks Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before the court before the third week of September under the new Fugitive Offender's Bill. The court can declare both as a fugitive offender if they fail to appear within the given time. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) can then immediately confiscate properties of both the accused. The ED had earlier moved the court to declare both Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi as fugitive offenders. The ED had presented a list of assets worth Rs 4000 crores of Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi for confiscation.
JUST IN | The Bengal government moves a resolution in the State Assembly for changing the name of the state from West Bengal to Bangla, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | The Chinese police took away woman after suspected self-immolation attempt outside the US embassy in Beijing, China, reports Reuters quoting state media.
Internet services in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai township have been suspended since early today. The decision comes in the wake of violence witnessed during the Maratha quota agitation yesterday.
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar orders Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary and DGP to hand over the investigation of the case to Central Bureau of Investigation.
Greater Noida: A three-storey building collapses in Mubarakpur. The three occupants of the building have been rescued safely. No casualties/injuries have been reported. A basement was being constructed adjacent to the building.
Uttarakhand: Meteorological department has issued heavy rain warning for the next 36 hours for the entire state including Char Dham Yatra route.
Burari suicide case: Delhi Police Crime Branch writes to CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory demanding a psychological postmortem to be conducted.
North Korea still making nuclear material: Pompeo
North Korea is still making a nuclear material, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers, six weeks after President Donald Trump said the nuclear threat from Pyongyang was over.
China pulls approval for Facebook's planned venture: Report
China has withdrawn its approval for Facebook Inc's plan to open a new venture in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Brent crude led oil prices higher, extending gains into a third day after Saudi Arabia suspended crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane and as data showed US inventories fell to a 3.5 year low.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.