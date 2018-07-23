App
Jul 23, 2018 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to go on a 5-day visit to Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Jul 23, 08:01 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa on a 5-day trip from July 23-July 27.

  • Jul 23, 08:03 AM (IST)

    G20 warns 'heightened trade and geopolitical tensions' pose risks to growth

    Group of 20 finance ministers warned on Monday that "heightened trade and geopolitical tensions" posed risks to global economic growth as two days of meetings came to a close. 

    The G20 emphasised "the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence", in its final communique after a summit dominated by fears over an escalating global trade conflict. The statement did not mention the United States, which is at the centre of multiple trade disputes. (PTI)

  • Jul 23, 07:59 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

