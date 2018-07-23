News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to go on a 5-day visit to Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa

G20 warns 'heightened trade and geopolitical tensions' pose risks to growth

Group of 20 finance ministers warned on Monday that "heightened trade and geopolitical tensions" posed risks to global economic growth as two days of meetings came to a close.

The G20 emphasised "the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence", in its final communique after a summit dominated by fears over an escalating global trade conflict. The statement did not mention the United States, which is at the centre of multiple trade disputes. (PTI)