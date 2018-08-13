News Live: PM Modi changed entire Rafale deal, says Rahul Gandhi in Bidar

Live now
Aug 13, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
In the parliament, I explained the entire nation that PM Modi interfered in the Rafale deal, says Rahul Gandhi, adding that PM Modi snatched the jobs from the youths and gave it to a new company.
UPA government gave the Rafale deal to HAL. We told France that we will use the technology and make the jets in India. It would have created lakhs of jobs for aeronautical engineers. PM Modi came to power and changed the entire deal: Rahul Gandhi.
I challenge PM Modi from this stage. Karnataka government waived off loans of farmers. I challenge you (Centre) to provide 50 percent of the farm loan waived in Karnataka. If you have 56-inch chest, I dare you to do this. But you won't do this: Rahul Gandhi in Bidar.
JUST IN | Somnath Chatterjee’s mortal remains will be kept in the Assembly for a few hours. Later, it will be taken to SSKM Hospital where he had donated his body for medical research, says Mamata Banerjee. (CNN News18)
"He (MK Stain) says he is the right person to head the DMK. Stalin is the Working President, but, he is not working. Only time will tell about my next announcement," says MK Alagiri.
"I have already said that DMK cadre are with me. I am not worried about Stalin becoming the DMK President. He seems to be a "work-less President" as there is no work. The real cadre of the party want me to come," says MK Alagiri.
No intention to break party, says MK Alagiri on DMK's leadership
"I have already said that I'm disappointed. Time will tell what it is. Have no intentions to break the party," Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri tells CNN News18. Alagiri adds that DMK is not functioning properly. "How did they lose the deposit in RK Nagar bypoll?" asks Alagiri, adding that how can he split the party when he is not a part of the party.
IOC says will invest Rs 20,000 cr in city gas projects in 5-8 years
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in city gas distribution projects in next 5-8 years, reports PTI. The firm bets big on gas business to complement its traditional oil refining and marketing business, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said.
JUST IN | A gag order in place for all spokespersons to not speak on the DMK leader issue, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | A decision to move Aero India from Bengaluru will be taken very soon as the discussions are underway, reports CNN News18 quoting sources. The report suggests that not just Lucknow, three other places with IAF bases are being considered. The decision will be collectively taken by Air Force, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Defence as all are in the loop.
Kerala's Malankara Orthodox Church case: Father Sony Varghese and Father Jaise K George have surrendered before Thiruvalla Sessions court, reports ANI. The Supreme Court had earlier rejected their anticipatory bail pleas earlier and had directed them to surrender.
"I don’t know about the meeting but all the brothers are with me. Don’t ask me anything about what’s going to happen at working council committee meet tomorrow," says MK Alagiri. (CNN News18)
"All the party supporters are with me. Time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what's happening. I am not part of DMK," says MK Alagiri. (CNN News18)
DMK cadre are supporting me, says MK Alagiri
"DMK cadre are supporting me. All the party supporters are with me," says MK Alagiri, reports CNN News18. Alagiri was expelled from DMK four years ago. With Karunanidhi's death, there are speculations about a possible rapprochement between working president MK Stalin and his estranged brother MK Alagiri.
HDFC Bank Board to decide Paresh Sukthankar's replacement in 10-15 days: MD Aditya Puri
JUST IN | The HDFC Bank Board will decide a replacement of its deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar, who resigned last week, in the next 10-15 days, MD Aditya Puri tells CNBC TV18. Puri adds that the bank is not dependable on an individual including him.
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passes away at 89
JUST IN | Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passes away at 89 years, reports CNN News18. Chatterjee was put on ventilator support on Sunday after his condition deteriorated following a heart attack, an official of a private hospital said. The eighty-nine-year-old Chatterjee, who was suffering from a kidney-related ailment, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on August 7.
JUST IN | Rupee hits a record low against the US dollar at 69.47.
BBMP sends notices to 3,681 establishments to ensure 60% visual representation in Kannada
BBMP has sent notices to 3,681 establishments, asking them to ensure that their display boards have 60 percent of its visual representation in Kannada, or else they could lose their trade licenses, reports CNN News18.
Himachal Pradesh: All schools in Mandi district, both government and private schools, to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall in the region.
Somnath Chatterjee on ventilator support, but stable: Hospital
Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee was put on ventilator support after he suffered a heart attack, but was "stable", an official of a private hospital said. "He is undergoing dialysis. In such cases, it happens at times that the heart stops giving support. Chatterjee suffered a mild heart attack this morning, but was revived. He is in the ICCU. He is stable and responding to treatment but still on ventilation," the official told PTI tonight.
774 dead in monsoon rains, floods in 7 states
As many as 774 people have died in incidents related to floods and rains in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 187 people have lost their lives in Kerala, 171 in Uttar Pradesh, 170 people in West Bengal and 139 in Maharashtra due to the floods and rains.
PVR to acquire 71.69% stake in SPI Cinemas for Rs 633 cr
Multiplex chain PVR Ltd said it is acquiring 71.69 percent stake in South India-based SPI Cinemas for about Rs 633 crore in an all cash deal. It said that the company's board has also approved the issuance of 1.6 million shares of PVR for the residual stake.
Hundreds turn up to support and counter pro-Khalistan rally in UK
Hundreds of people turned up at Trafalgar Square here today in support of a pro-Khalistan rally as well as to counter the event with an Independence Day celebration, reports ANI. The "We Stand With India" and "Love My India" events were organised by Indian diaspora groups as a reaction to the pro-Khalistan "London Declaration for a Referendum 2020".