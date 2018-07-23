News LIVE: Patiala court grants interim protection to P Chidambaram until August 7

Live now
Jul 23, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from Rajasthan Government over Alwar lynching case.
PNB fraud case update: Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi has filed an application under Section 70(2) CrPC for the cancellation of non bailable warrant before Special PMLA Judge.
NEWS FLASH | The Punjab National Bank (PNB) may have recovered Rs 7,000 crore in April-June quarter, reports CNBC TV18 quoting a government official. The pace of recovery for PNB is likely to improve in July-September quarter.
NEWS FLASH | The government may double export incentive on milk products to 20 percent to boost prices amid local supply glut, reports CNBC TV18 quoting a government official. The government may revise export incentives on milk products again. The higher incentives to milk products to cost the government Rs 200 crore.
Aircel-Maxis case: The Patiala court grants interim protection to P Chidambaram till August 7. Until then, no coercive action can be taken against P Chidambaram.
INX Media case: The Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to USA, France and UK from July 23 to 31 for business purpose.
Deadly heat wave continues in Japan as temperature hits record 41.4C near Tokyo
A deadly heatwave continues to grip much of Japan as the temperature hits record 41.4C near Tokyo, reports CNN. At least 44 people have died since July 9, with 11 dying on Saturday alone according to Kyodo News.
JUST IN | P Chidambaram has filed a bail plea in Delhi's Patiala court in Aircel-Maxis case.
Maharashtra: More than 20 people have been detained by Pimpri-Chinchwad police as a precautionary measure. They were going to stage a protest for Maratha reservation at CM Devendra Fadnavis's program at Pimpri-Chinchwad today.
G20 warns 'heightened trade and geopolitical tensions' pose risks to growth
Group of 20 finance ministers warned on Monday that "heightened trade and geopolitical tensions" posed risks to global economic growth as two days of meetings came to a close.
The G20 emphasised "the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence", in its final communique after a summit dominated by fears over an escalating global trade conflict. The statement did not mention the United States, which is at the centre of multiple trade disputes. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa on a 5-day trip from July 23-July 27.
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.