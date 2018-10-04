News LIVE: Pakistan cancels Indian High Commissioner's event at Lahore, says report

Live now
Oct 04, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | The Supreme Court squashes a petition challenging deportation of seven Rohingyas, reports India Today. The Centre told Supreme Court that Myanmar has accepted the Rohingyas as their citizens and has agreed to take them back, reports ANI.
Essar Steel Case: The Supreme Court allows ArcelorMittal, Numetal to pay any outstanding dues in two weeks, reports CNBC TV18. The Chamber of Commerce (CoC) will consider both proposals within eight weeks after curing the defects, the report said.
JUST IN | Pakistan cancels Indian High Commissioner's event at Lahore without giving any reason, reports India Today.
JUST IN | UK accuses Russian spies of global cyber attacks campaign, reports AFP.
Several Indian companies and a few individuals from India have been barred by the World Bank from its various projects across the globe, reports PTI quoting the multi-lateral lending agency.
The Saudi Kingdom will collapse in two weeks in absence of American protection, US President Donald Trump has said, pressuring one of its closest allies over rising oil prices that are putting a huge drain on economies like India.
The US has decided to withdraw from the optional protocol on disputes of the Vienna Convention, reports PTI quoting National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bolton cited a Palestinian lawsuit challenging America's move to shift its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as the reason.
Oil prices on Thursday fell from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising US inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output, reports Reuters.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.