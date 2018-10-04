App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 04, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Pakistan cancels Indian High Commissioner's event at Lahore, says report

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 04, 11:03 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court squashes a petition challenging deportation of seven Rohingyas, reports India Today. The Centre told Supreme Court that Myanmar has accepted the Rohingyas as their citizens and has agreed to take them back, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 04, 10:52 AM (IST)

    SC allows ArcelorMittal, Numetal to pay any outstanding dues in 2 weeks

    Essar Steel Case: The Supreme Court allows ArcelorMittal, Numetal to pay any outstanding dues in two weeks, reports CNBC TV18. The Chamber of Commerce (CoC) will consider both proposals within eight weeks after curing the defects, the report said. 

  • Oct 04, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Pakistan cancels Indian High Commissioner's event at Lahore: Report

    JUST IN | Pakistan cancels Indian High Commissioner's event at Lahore without giving any reason, reports India Today. 

  • Oct 04, 10:29 AM (IST)
  • Oct 04, 07:33 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | UK accuses Russian spies of global cyber attacks campaign, reports AFP.

  • Oct 04, 07:31 AM (IST)

    Several Indian companies debarred by World Bank in 2018

    Several Indian companies and a few individuals from India have been barred by the World Bank from its various projects across the globe, reports PTI quoting the multi-lateral lending agency.
     

  • Oct 04, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Without US protection Saudi King would collapse in two weeks: Trump 

    The Saudi Kingdom will collapse in two weeks in absence of American protection, US President Donald Trump has said, pressuring one of its closest allies over rising oil prices that are putting a huge drain on economies like India.
     

  • Oct 04, 07:29 AM (IST)

    US pulls out from protocol of Vienna Convention over Jerusalem embassy move 

    The US has decided to withdraw from the optional protocol on disputes of the Vienna Convention, reports PTI quoting National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bolton cited a Palestinian lawsuit challenging America's move to shift its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as the reason.
     

  • Oct 04, 07:28 AM (IST)
  • Oct 04, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Oil price falls as Saudi and Russia quietly agree output rise

    Oil prices on Thursday fell from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising US inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output, reports Reuters.

  • Oct 04, 07:23 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.