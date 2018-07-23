News LIVE: P Chidambaram files bail plea in Delhi's Patiala court in Aircel-Maxis case

Live now
Jul 23, 2018 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
G20 warns 'heightened trade and geopolitical tensions' pose risks to growth
JUST IN | P Chidambaram has filed a bail plea in Delhi's Patiala court in Aircel-Maxis case.
Maharashtra: More than 20 people have been detained by Pimpri-Chinchwad police as a precautionary measure. They were going to stage a protest for Maratha reservation at CM Devendra Fadnavis's program at Pimpri-Chinchwad today.
Group of 20 finance ministers warned on Monday that "heightened trade and geopolitical tensions" posed risks to global economic growth as two days of meetings came to a close.
The G20 emphasised "the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence", in its final communique after a summit dominated by fears over an escalating global trade conflict. The statement did not mention the United States, which is at the centre of multiple trade disputes. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa on a 5-day trip from July 23-July 27.
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.