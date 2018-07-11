News Live: Our govt is working towards doubling farmers' income by 2022, says PM Modi

Live now
Jul 11, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trade war: US lists next $200 bn Chinese goods to face tariffs
JUST IN | Diluting adultery law will impact the sanctity of marriages, Centre tells the Supreme Court. Centre says that adultery should remain an offense.
Delhi: About 26 students fall ill after consuming mid day meal at a State Government school in Narela, Delhi.
Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 update: The Constitution Bench verdict on right to privacy made it clear that sexual orientation was also a part of privacy, reports CNN News18 quoting sources.
Request farmers in Punjab and Haryana to not burn stubble. You can mix it with your fertilisers and reduce pollution. Opposition cannot stand our success and are ready to spread lies about our achievement: PM Modi.
We are continuously working in the direction of reestablishing village's as well as farmer's pride: PM Modi.
The government is running Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to ensure that the farm produce do not get wasted. The government is building new godowns, food parks across the country. We are strengthening the supply chain to ensure that the farmers do not lose their produce and incur losses: PM Modi.
There was a time when farmers had to wait in cues to procure urea. We coated the urea with neem and now it is available in appropriate amount for farmers: PM Modi.
Our government is working to resolve all the problems that farmers face to bring their farm produce to the market. Our government is working on schemes to eliminate problems that the farmers face between the sowing and selling of produce: PM Modi.
Ever since the government took the historic MSP hike decision, farmers are relieved, a big worry is gone. They are more confident of their produce now: PM Modi.
Our government is working towards doubling the farmers' income by 2022. Until now, the government has issued over 15 crore soil health cards to farmers: PM Modi.
Congress and their supporters have lost their sleep. The Congress party does not want the farmers to sleep at peace: PM Modi.
Since the time our government has implemented MSP, the farmers believe that their hard work will bear fruits: PM Modi.
In the last 70 years, most of the times the party which our farmers placed their faith in did not recognize their hard work. Only promises were made to farmers, and party worked for the interest of only one family: PM Modi.
Our government has implemented the minimum support price (MSP) at 1.5 times of the cost of production and fulfilled our promise: PM Modi.
Congress party has always cheated the farmers. They did not do anything to strengthen the farmers and only considered them as vote banks: PM Modi.
The farmers never stopped working hard no matter what the situation was but the Congress and their government never respected the farmers: PM Modi.
In the past four years, the farmers have filled the country's grain stock due to their record produce. I salute the farmers for this: PM Modi.
Punjab has always inspired the country through its participation in several areas incuding border security. Punjab has always put India ahead of itself: PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Punjab's Malout.
JUST IN | On Taj Mahal, the Supreme Court slams the Centre for apathy, says "either we will shut it down or you demolish or restore it", reports NDTV.
Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 update: Constitution bench of Supreme Court to resume hearing the pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377 of IPC which criminalizes homosexuality, at 2 pm.
Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 update: ASG Tushar Mehta tells the five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court that the Centre will leave the matter of constitutionality of Section 377 to be decided by the Court.
Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 update: The Centre asks the Supreme Court to keep matters such as incest, bestiality and so on aloof from deliberation. Don't expand the scope of these petitions, says ASG Tushar Mehta.
The Supreme Court says it will have to set up a seven-judge bench to consider the issue of reservation in promotions.
JUST IN | Eclection Commission of India (ECI) tells Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) that candidates' assets and liabilities do not match, reports CNN New18. The ECI, in a letter, has asked for policy on candidates' assets and liabilities declaration.
Mumbai rains: Train services on three lines have resumed between Bhayandar and Virar on restricted speed.Traffic on down fast line between Bhayandar and Virar will resume once water recedes to safe levels.
General elections 2019: BSP supremo Mayawati to contest polls by herself. Two seats already line up by the party, report CNN News18.
Uttarakhand: All Government schools and aanganwadi centres in Dehradun are closed today following a thunderstorm and heavy rain alert.