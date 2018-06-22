News LIVE: OPEC agrees in principle to hike crude oil output by a nominal 1 mn barrels/day

Live now
Jun 22, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
OPEC agrees in principle to hike crude oil output by a nominal 1 mn barrels/day
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ministers have agreed in principle on 1 million barrels per day nominal output increase from July for the group and its allies, Reuters has reported citing sources.
The OPEC is meeting in Vienna together with non-OPEC oil producers to discuss output policy.
The output gain is nominal. The real increase will be smaller because several countries that recently under produced oil will struggle to return to full quotas while other producers will not be allowed to fill the gap, the news agency has reported citing OPEC sources.
All-party meeting called by Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has begun at his residence.
Another terror attack has been reported in Tral, Jammu & Kashmir. A grenade was hurled at CRPF and the police, according to reports. Search operation is currently under way.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's provisional bail has been extended till July 3 by the Ranchi High Court in the fodder scam.
Greece 'turning a page' as Eurozone agrees debt relief, the country’s government has said, according to news agency AFP.
The Modi government has launched an unconventional recruitment drive to hire "talented and motivated" Indians aged over 40 as joint secretaries.
LIC plans to pick up stake in IDBI Bank LIC is in discussion with the government to pick up significant minority stake in IDBI Bank, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. Investment decision will go through LIC Investment & Strategy Committee and the quantum Of stake will depend on negotiations & decision By the Committee.
Amit Shah tells BJP's workers to avoid posting 'fake' items on social medi
BJP chief Amit Shah yesterday counselled social media savvy workers and supporters of his party's Delhi unit to avoid committing "mistake" of posting fake items online to avoid losing credibility among people, sources said.
In an address to "social media warriors", including party workers and supporters, of the BJP, Shah also asked them to highlight the achievements of the four years of the Modi government.
"The party president asked us to avoid committing mistake of posting fake pictures, data and messages on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms. He said such action endangers our credibility before the people," said a participant, seeking anonymity. (PTI)
Governor Vohra to host all-party meeting in J&K today
Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has invited heads of state units of political parties in the state for an all-party meeting in Srinagar to discuss the situation after governor’s rule was implemented in the state, News18 reports.
Greece crisis declared 'over' as eurozone agrees debt relief
Eurozone ministers declared the end of the Greek debt crisis early on Friday, agreeing debt relief and a big cash payout for Greece, part of a broad bailout exit deal that will close eight years of financial rescues for cash-strapped Athens.
Greece is slated to leave its financial rescue on August 20 and finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the single currency were under pressure to offer Athens a goodbye deal that left it strong in the eyes of the financial markets. (PTI)
The next round of funding at Zomato may value it at $2 billion
After Swiggy, Zomato is reportedly in talks to raise USD 400 million from existing investors Ant Financial and Temasek.
The funding round may put food-tech startup's valuation as high as USD 2 billion, as per a report in Mint.
Swiggy had said on Thursday that it has raised USD 210 million in its biggest ever funding, led by South African internet and entertainment group Naspers Ltd and Hong Kong-based internet investment group DST Global.
Alibaba Group could also be part of the Zomato's funding round, said the report.